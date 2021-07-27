Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 6 Times the actress wore outfits that released the dopamine hormone in us

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks. The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Heropanti actress has time and again been seen dressed up in bright outfits that are so stylish and unique that only she can pull them off. So on the occasion of her birthday, we are going to take a look at all the times she took up the dopamine dressing trend.

Dopamine is basically one of the happy hormones made in the brain. When you have high levels of dopamine going back and forth between the neurons, you feel like you are on the top of the world! But what exactly is dopamine dressing? Simply put, the sensory input like colour, shape, texture of clothes help boost dopamine, and can make you feel good. Therefore, dressing up in bright and popping colour can exude an optimistic aura that can in turn make you feel positive and energised.

Red

Kriti Sanon set our feeds on fire as she was seen posing in a fiery red saree by Anita Dongre. While the saree itself was plain and devoid of any embellishment, the highlight of the outfit was the blouse, which featured intricate hand-painted florals and intricate embroidery. The tassel detail at the edge of the saree added a playful spin to the overall look. Kriti completed the look with a pair of statement chandbalis and multiple gold bangles. The little red bindi was a much-needed finishing touch.

Pink

Kriti Sanon’s pink bodycon dress definitely released some happy hormones in us. The bubblegum pink dress from Alex Perry fit her like a dream and the eye-catching shade definitely made her stand out. The mini dress featured shoulder pads, full sleeves and a square neckline. The dress fit her like a glove and accentuated all her curves in the most subtle way. Sanon teamed the outfit with silver hoop earrings, stacks of fingerings and multicoloured ankle-strap heels.

Orange

Kriti looked joyful as ever as she was seen dressed in a mini orange dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan. The cute dress featured ruched details on the body and adorable details of ruffles at the hemline. The body-hugging dress fit Kriti’s petite frame flawlessing and definitely added a tinge of sultriness. It bore a one-shoulder sleeve that was tied up into a knot at the side. The birthday girl added an extra oomph to the outfit with golden hoop earrings and three-coloured strappy stilettos.

Yellow

The birthday girl looked as bright and fresh as a sunflower dressed in a vibrant yellow skirt suit from FKNS by Narendra Kumar. The outfit comprised a bold yellow skirt and matching oversized blazer that she layered over a black bralette. The black tie-up belt that featured the FKNS logo added a fun finishing touch to the outfit. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress styled the ensemble with gold hoops and clear heels that bore a black strap.

Green

Pastel colours also have the ability to make your dopamine levels rise up, just like bright, vivid colours. Kriti’s lime green dress by Fatima Shaikh proves just that. The outfit featured multi-tiered dramatic cold-shoulder ruffled sleeves, a fit and flare asymmetrical outfit with white lace details and embroidery on it. Kriti accessorised the pastel ensemble with drop hoop earrings and block heel sandals.

Blue

Kriti looked like royalty as she was seen dolled-up in a royal blue mini dress from Atsu Sekhose. The satin dress featured a high neckline, bishop sleeves and a matching satin bow cinched at the waist. The Dilwale actress paired the luxurious ensemble with her favourite accessory - hoop earrings. She also added another pop of colour to the already vibrant outfit by teaming it with red pointed-toe stilettos.

Which colour does the birthday girl, Kriti Sanon look the best in? Let us know in the comments below.

