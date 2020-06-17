Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon Lalvani: Every time she threw the maternity style handbook out of the window!

Be it, Vijay, from Queen or Lisa D’Souza in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lisa definitely has left a mark. She just gave birth to a beautiful baby and we will like to go down memory lane and take a look at her maternity style.

Lisa Haydon Lalvani isn’t someone who stirs up a storm when it comes to headlines. She is not huge about staying in the news, but whenever she does do something big, she does make herself visible. Be it her maternity style or her hair colour change to platinum blonde, a colour which apparently dusky women should “stay away from” - her statements always come with an important message. If left to her, she would describe her style as casual and chic but she is so much more than that.

She has always made waves with the way she dresses when she’s pregnant. She’s worn bikinis, shorts and even body cons. When most people suggest to-be-mothers to wear loose and airy clothing, Lisa is out here in the most fashionable clothing. She always believed that style is greater than fashion and as long as you are true to what you find stylish, you will be able to pull it off.

She isn’t a rulebreaker, because honestly, fashion doesn’t have any rules. So here are a few times Lisa Lalvani did the unconventional and looked gorgeous while doing it.

She is just out here taking a stroll in some tights, a tank and combat boots. Super casual!

She loves supporting sustainable fashion brands. Here she is in a Bianca Balti outfit. Also, did you notice the baby kitten heels she is sporting? Absolutely debunking the idea that to-be moms can't wear heels!

She doesn’t shy away from a good ‘ol body con! This body con was apparently an old dress that translated beautifully into a maternity LBD. It just goes to show, whatever your body type, an LBD is timeless!

She is also often seen in a two-piece showing off the miracle that she is building inside her. This might not seem like a big deal, but it is. There is such a stigma attached to pregnant women and their baby bumps, the stretch marks and weight gain. So it was a breath of fresh air to see that she just didn’t care about what people would say.

Happy birthday Lisa, keep at it, foxy mama!

