Happy Birthday Lucy Hale: From Disney Princess to Pretty Little Liars star, a look at her style evolution

As Lucy Hale turns 31 today, we take a trip down memory lane to take a deep look at how her style evolved over time. Check it out!

Lucy Hale has come a long way since her career began. She began her career with Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, Drake and Josh and more, before making it big and playing the role of Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars. Since then, she has also appeared in multiple films including A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, The SIsterhood of Travelling Pants 2, Truth or Dare and more.

The actress and singer has not only made an impact with her acting, but her style also which garnered a lot of attention from her fans. She went from being a Disney girl-next-door to rebel in edgy-chic attire. Take a look at Lucy Hale's style transformation on her 31st birthday.

During her Disney days, red carpet attire was a little different. For one event, Lucy Hale picked out a simple floral dress with a statement belt and matching pumps. Her hair was styled into her usual voluminous waves to complete the look.

Once she bagged the role of Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, Lucy's sense of dressing switched up. She started to incorporate the style of her character into real life. This maxi black dress with golden neckpieces alongside co-stars Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario, proves the point well.

Moving on, Aria also wore a lot of lace on PLL. Lucy too became a fan of it and wore it on a red carpet with shoes that stole the show.

Making for yet another edgy look, Lucy opted for a gold fit-and-flare dress to glam things up. Her way of giving an edge to her look - black ankle-length boots.

For her next look, it was all about taking a risk. In this embellished nude dress with black detailing, Lucy glammed up the red carpet. But what got all the attention, was when she turned around and we got a look at her blackless dress that got all the attention.

Taking things up a notch, Lucy went with a black half-and-half dress with a sweetheart neckline on one side and a high neck on the other. An experimental look that won hearts!

Matching the red carpet, Lucy then went for the most done red carpet look in a grand red backless dress with a small train. Her red lips and statement eye makeup completed her look.

Over time, Aria turned up the edge and this was seen with the switch in Hale's outfits as well. A look we still can't get over - this black dress with a plunging neckline and tiers of black lace that gave the look an additional edge.

As she moved on from pretty Little Liars to Katy Keene, Lucy's style evolved yet again to chic, minimal and girly in the most elegant sense. A look we love - this purple lace bodysuit beneath a black laser-cut lace dress.

Her red carpet look too, seems to have changed. It now has a feminine touch. Case in point, this pastel green gown that featured a plunging neckline and flowed easily. Her makeup too is more matte and flawless, just like Lucy!

