Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Times the actress proved to rock every millennial style that comes her way

Madhuri Dixit often ditches her sarees for a trendy yet younger silhouette and here’s proof

Who isn’t a fan of ? Right from your father to millennials now, the actress literally has fans of every generation and there’s no denying that. While the diva is known for her evergreen beauty and ageless elegance, the actress manages to change with the changing times and so does her fashion sense. Donned in sarees for most of her career, Madhuri Dixit is now shifting her focus to embellished lehengas, elegant gowns and stunning sharara sets to make a statement.

First up, we have to talk about this gorgeous red number that left the world in awe. When you talk about ageing like fine wine, Madhuri Dixit is who comes to mind and this stunning gown only accentuates her beauty. With a peplum silhouette and a belt that cinches her waist, this gorgeous ensemble stands to be our favourite by the diva!

Moving on to her love for gowns, this strappy sequinned number is definitely a treat to sore eyes. The actress styled it with her signature wavy mane while her glowy makeup did all the talking.

While sarees are her absolute favourite we often love when she steps out of her comfort zone and picks up a lehenga or a sharara. This yellow sharara with embellishments all over makes her look fresh and desi. When paired with contrasting jewellery and impeccable makeup, it’s difficult to take our eyes off the diva.

Even when she’s on vacation and without all the makeup, she manages to look her fabulous best. This printed knotted crop top and palazzo combo make her style quite relatable to every millennial out there!

Talking about millennial style, we loved the fact that she ditched her usual lehenga blouses and picked out a simple white shirt to do the talking. It perfectly balanced out the bright pink skirt and with the right makeup and jewellery, she stole the show!

