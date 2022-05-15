Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Times the sunshine diva served fly looks in yellow desi ensembles

It's a happy Madhuri Dixit day! The eternal sunshine of our everyday, the Kalank actress has always proved elegance is her thing and true to her form, she's delivered exceptional performance on stage and looks too that's met every glam detail most finely. Here's what's hot in our minds and style radar, of course. If you're anything like us, it's time to be aware that yellow is the hue standing up against the rest to prove that it's the one to have on your summer sartorial agenda. Let's get you to rely on regal and chic panache with this desi edit.

When the dress code of a wedding calls for a striking hue, go with the best. Say a Manish Malhotra yellow saree that's high on sequins. Let your Sangeet wedding-guest style be the one that would make it to fashion history books. The Dil starlet wore it with a silver sleeveless blouse with beaded fringe details. This ethnic number can be styled with emerald and diamond accessories.

We couldn't possibly love this lehenga more. When yellow meets more hues than one, here's how graceful it needs to look. Make a statement you'd be gaga over just like the diva showed us how it's done in Label Anushree's Nirvana three-piece lehenga set. With colourful sequins, floral embroidery, and polka dots, this look was sealed off with accessories in chunky form.

Switch up the wedding party's spirit with your ensemble. When life gives you sarees and lehengas, turn to a sharara set for some magic! This Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor creation featured a broad strapped mini kurta, flared sharara pants, and organza dupatta, these bore dori resham and mirror embroidery which amplified its overall charm. To add in stunning accessories, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress opted for Kishandas & Co choker with uncut diamonds and emerald beads. She also rounded it up jhumkas.

Lehengas belong to the bygone era you say? It's still the most appealing thing that today proved to the 55-year-old. She rocked an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation with featured a short-sleeved blouse with an overlap detail at the neckline but one truly had at with the details. Look at the silver foil work and colourful embroidery that ran over in patterns and prettiness. Her voluminous skirt was also teamed with a sheer dupatta. To top off this stunning getup, she donned three-tiered hoop earrings and stacked bangles.

We adore a silk number? Who doesn't? So full of opulence, this white and yellow combo is just what we need to make a no OTT look but the one that's all for making people swoon. The floor-length anarkali featured full sleeves, zari embroidery, rusted gold borders, and a close neckline. This was paired up with a dupatta that looked like a steal, so fabulous. The Beta starlet called it an on-fleek look with gold jhumkas.

Happy Birthday, you gorgeous star!

