Happy Birthday Madhuri: Here’s proof that the dhak-dhak girl owns the fountain of youth

If you think this is a Madhuri Dixit-Nene appreciation post, you would be right. We list down reasons why we think there will be no one like her, ever.

Mohini, Nisha, Madhu, Pooja or Chandramukhi, -Nene has embraced every character and made us fall in love with her over and over again. Now we could write pages and pages and pages on how talented she is, how her expressions make you believe in miracles or how she has been one of the few who has balanced her professional and personal life to perfection, we are here to talk about her mesmerising looks. Yes, we need to talk about the fountain of youth only she has access to.

If there could be a personification of “age is just a number”, it would be her. There’s nothing wrong with ageing, and she is doing so graciously accepting accolades from every fanboy and girl in every age group, but sometimes when you see her, it seems unfair that she has so much talent and also looks THIS good at 53. Yes, let that sink in, FIFTY-THREE!

So here’s proof that Madhuri can look good in ANYTHING and still make our hearts skip a beat.

Her saree game is always on point. This Masaba saree looks like it is meant for her!

She can make any amount of jewellery look good.

But then she could switch right up and look like a million bucks in a Tanieya Ahuja gown.

She can even rock a sequinned midi dress and nude heels like a boss.

Nobody can beat her desi game though.

She can also play with our emotions when she dresses up in the outfit from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and makes us believe that no time has passed.

Her off duty travel style is just as good. Can we appreciate the neon blazer?

Shine on beautiful lady, we are all your fans for life! Happy birthday, Madhuri.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×