Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: 6 Times the diva stole the show in metallic outfits

Malaika Arora ages backwards. From her dance numbers that still make us groove to her fitness regime that inspires every woman, no one can take her place in the industry. Her ability to pull off any piece of clothing still astonishes us. On the occasion of her 48th birthday, let’s take a look at all the times the diva pulled off metallic outfits.

Malaika chose a Toni Maticevski hallmark one-shoulder dress that is so full of outstanding features. Crafted from a blend of stretch-silk and cotton fabric, this metallic number hugged her body at all the right places. The midi dress featured a plunging neckline and a peplum-style bodice that also bore draped detailing beneath the ruffle-like feature that was attached to the bust. Attached to this was her skirt that entailed side pockets and a front slit. She sealed the deal with a matching neckband and metallic pumps.

The yummy mummy of B-town gave us a good reason to ogle at her marvellous outings as she stepped out in a Leal Daccarett outfit featuring a metallic turquoise top paired with black leather pants. She styled the simple yet charming attire with a Gucci waist belt that added a touch of glamour to her overall look. She complimented her outfit with matching blue eyelids, statement earrings and metallic heels.

Malaika made a stunning statement in yet another outfit by Leal Daccarett. The actress managed to soar the temperatures as she opted for a gold sequinned skirt that bore a large black bow in the front that perfectly matched the tiny black bralette teamed with it. The skirt-bralette combo definitely worked well together while showing off enough of her toned midriff. She accessorised the look with dainty layered necklaces and black ankle-strap heels.

Malaika showed us just how to slay the metallic trend as she picked an absolutely beautiful gown by popular Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. The exotic looking metallic gown featured a plunging neckline with one sided baggy sleeve and a sexy thigh high slit. She accessorised the backless number with strappy peep toe pumps, ear studs and sleep rings.

The birthday girl gave us another enviable look when she sported a silver metallic gown by Yas Couture. The off-shoulder metallic gown had balloon sleeves attached to it. It was cinched at the waist with a belt of the same material. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and a sweeping long trail attached. The diva paired the outfit with silver strappy stilettos and gorgeous emerald earrings.

Malaika opted for a spacesuit-inspired look as she stepped out in a metallic dress from Pilar Del Campo and she looked every inch the space-girl she was aiming to be. The strappy dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice that trailed down to a knee-touching skirt. The Chaiya Chaiya girl balanced out the sheen of the all-metallic dress with minimal accessories. She wore a Swarovski ring and a chic bracelet.

Which metallic outfit by the birthday girl is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

