Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: You can ALWAYS count on the Suicide Squad actress to effortlessly steal the show

Margot Robbie’s style can be defined in just one word - effortless. Check out all the times she managed to steal the show!

Margot Robbie has already proven to the world that when it comes to her acting chops, no one can beat her, be it playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad or Naomi in The Wolf of the Wallstreet. While she has been unbeatable in that area, her style has found a niche of its own. When we say that, we mean it as Robbie is always making a statement in the simplest of silhouettes but still managing to steal the show! This literally proves why she always on our best-dressed lists!

So today, on the occasion of her birthday, we spared a few minutes (or hours) to take a look back at all the times she stole the show!

First off is our most favourite dress by the actress, this white slip number with cording details at the back and a plunging neckline in the front is surely a winner! With simple waves framing her face and just a dab of makeup, she literally proved the world that OTT is not always the way to go!

Talking about being starkly opposite to all the celebs who tend to go OTT, Margot managed to make a statement even at the MET Gala. The fashion night is known to be a place where celebrities go all out but still, Margot managed to stick to her personal style and managed to make a statement like literally no one else!

Even when she’s going all out with a snakeskin textured, gold gown, look at her pave the way with her soft glam, minimal accessories and scrunchy hair!

As much as we are in love with her red carpet style, her summer wardrobe is what we’d like to call ‘unbeatable!’ She the queen of soft glam and it blends in perfectly with summer dresses and brighter colour palette!

Talking about a brighter colour palette, this rusty orange number by Oscar de la Renta is definitely on our list of favourites!

Taking a more laidback approach, Margot surely seems to know her way around casual ensembles and these two looks stand to be on top of our list!

