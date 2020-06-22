  1. Home
Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 5 groundbreaking fashion lessons The Devil Wears Prada Actress taught us

The actress celebrates her 71st birthday today and has been serving as style and fashion inspiration for ages. Here are some style lessons we learnt from her! 
6950 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 02:19 pm
When it comes to her roles in films and shows, nobody quite does it like Meryl Streep does. From Mamma Mia to Julie & Julia and then the infamous The Devil Wear Prada, Streep has wowed us on screen. But that's not all. Even off-screen, the actress who is celebrating her 71st birthday today has an innate sense of style and fashion that she follows religiously. She seems to have a handbook of rules she follows and we managed to pull a few pages out. Read on to know the five fashion lessons Meryl Streep follows and has taught us in the process. 

There's no such thing as too many sunglasses 
At almost every occasion the yesteryear actress is spotted in shades of different shapes, sizes and colours. She has an array of them and doesn't hesitate from sporting them both on the red carpet and off, to keep her eyes protected at all times. 

Ditch the lenses 
Sure, red carpets are all about glamming up. But who says spectacles can't be glamorous enough? Ms Streep showed us that there is no harm in wearing spectacles on the red carpet. Instead, it gives a more mature touch to the look. We love how she owns her entire look and doesn't shy away from being her true self even at glamorous award shows. 

When it comes to accessories, less is ALWAYS more
Not one to clunk up on accessories, Streep likes to keep it simple with basic classy but statement accessories. Be it simple hoop earrings or a statement neckpiece, she doesn't crowd her accessories and opts for one statement piece to grab attention. 

Belts go a long way
When it comes to accessorising, Streep ensures she doesn't go overboard with them. But one piece she absolutely cannot do without is a belt that cinches her waist. She loves clothes that give her breathing space and don't hug her figure. But every outfit needs to be shaped well and to do that, she always ensures she uses a belt to accentuate her figure. 

Natural lips
We can hardly believe that Meryl Streep is turning 71 for she has a youthful peachy glow even today. The secret? A lip tint that matches her natural lip shade and doesn't stray too far. If she wants to feel glamorous, rather than opting for a bright deep red shade, she just adds a day of gloss to elevate her look. Fresh, peachy pink lips add to her youthful and always-fresh look. 

Wishing the legend a happy birthday! 

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Nicole Kidman: Celebrating the timeless beauty

Credits :Getty Imagesyoutube

