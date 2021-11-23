Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus: 5 Times the star showed us how to embrace the 'hot girl' energy in black ensembles

As a school-going kid, we've all had ourselves or our friends go all gaga over Hannah Montana. What's more obvious to guess is that this obsession grew into the style that made us all want to be the teen Miley Cyrus in reality. Sparkly outfits, bright hues, and curtain bangs became a favourite for the years that followed.

With time comes the need to evolve and Miley’s style too witnessed the daring persona that lay inside her. It grew beyond cowboy boots only to get hotter by the day. It’s everything you’d expect from a celebrity who can juggle more things than one from singing to playing fashion, how easily does it come to her?

One thing we’re all ready to believe from her style archives is that the good old colour remains iconic and there’s no woe it cannot solve. No surprise here, a black outfit is forever mind-blowing and you shouldn’t ever bail on it. On her 29th birthday, let’s take a look at the times when Miley wore ensembles coloured in this hue all of which looked like rockstars in their own way.

For a party fanatic, there’s nothing a shimmery dress cannot do. It’s a given but when it’s in black and gold it’s a winner. For the American Music Awards 2008, the So Undercover starlet picked out a strapless Marchesa dress. This mini number bore a black sheer fabric that draped it up into a knot at the side and also entailed double gold waist belts. Worth the look with minimal accessories and get pumps to match your red-carpet-ready look.

A year ago when the runway looked its best. Courtesy: Miley Cyrus walked for Marc Jacobs’ closing show at New York Fashion Week. The singer made an oomph-worthy statement in a monochrome set that featured a black bralette and straight-fit pants. What’s an outfit with no drama? She fit her arms into leather black gloves and let a printed coat sweep the wooden stag which also had a bag attached to it. Her studded necklace sparkled along the way.

Make the sexy girl's dreams in you a reality with this cut-out Alexander Wang gown. Miley looked impeccably stunning in this embellished number that took the best of the fashion world to the Met Gala 2015. Know what to wear this party season? We’re sure you’ve got the answer you needed with this inspiration.

You know you’re a bombshell when you can’t have enough risqué outfits. Jumpsuits always deserve a spot in your closet and this plunging halter-neck neckline outfit which opens into flared pants will surely be a fabulous hit. Want to double up its head-turning potential? Let everything matching from belts to scintillating accessories like jewellery and a clutch do its thing.

You know the MTV VMAs 2020 was no fail, an event for the High School Musical 2 star dazzled big in a Mugler tube dress. Beneath the sheer maxi number, a lingerie set was visible, and to work it all-out, she chose ankle-strap heels, gloves that twinned with her ensemble, hoop earrings, and a single neck chain. Ah, that glossy red pout looks wholesome.

Happy birthday QUEEN! May you shine brighter than the star.

