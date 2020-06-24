Happy birthday Mindy Kaling: Here’s looking at some ICONIC looks she styled in quarantine

‘Relatability, but make it fashion’, that could easily be her motto. Here’s looking at some of her beyond excellent sartorial choices, that she wore JUST for herself.

Body positivity has been that one conversation in the fashion industry that hasn’t really gotten quiet despite it being spoken about for a while. A conversation that has brought us curvy models on the runway, body-positive role models on magazine covers, a reduction in photoshop and of course inclusivity in high fashion. We still have a long way to go, but if there is one person who is walking the talk, it is Mindy Kaling. The star of The Mindy Project has owned her beautiful dusky skin, her amazing heritage and upbringing and of course her curvy body all through the years. And as we moved forward, her fashion sense just kept getting better.

She also is vocal about all the causes she supports, her self-deprecating humour would make us proud, and her meme game is HELLA strong. All in all, she is the best friend we all wish we had. And maybe we do have her, she just seems so within reach.

You know a celebrity takes fashion seriously when she ensures she tags each and every piece she is wearing. Jokes apart, Mindy is definitely that elusive yet relatable celebrity for women one and all but especially for south Asian women. In addition, her wit and her love for clothing and her unabashed love for bright colours just makes her the fashion icon we all need. She has been creating fashion looks while she has been stuck at home like the rest of us. And they are all simply fabulous.

On her birthday, we would like to pick some of these quarantine special looks!

On Wednesdays, we wear pink! We would totally want to see this Alexander McQueen skirt in action as soon as lockdown ends, please.

We didn’t know easter bunnies were so CHIC! Can we talk about those heels?

She mentioned that fashion was therapy for her. That at times like these, dressing up and clicking a couple of pictures helped her to not obsess over the COVID 19 headlines. Same Mindy, same.

Look at her doing print-on-print like a boss in her backyard. We love how the shirt and skirt are both floral, yet the sizing and colours just make it look like she’s wearing contrasting prints. The shoes matching the floral detailing, that’s a great touch.

The world says, “dusky girls should stay away from bright colours”. Mindy says I am going to wear ‘em all and look like a bombshell. Who would’ve thought that a striped green tee would look so good with a coral red skirt!? Well, Santa actually did.

Co-ords or jammies? The person on the zoom call will never know. The yellow Chanel bag just looks fabulous with her choice of pajamas. Really brings the look together.

“Quarantine but make it fabulous,” she said and she did JUST that.

Another cue to take from Mindy, if you have a smaller waist, wear things that show off your midriff slightly and accentuate your hourglass figure. Also if you wear a skirt or dress which is mid-calf length, it would elongate your frame and make you look taller.

And finally, we couldn’t have concluded this list without her embodying Cher (and might we say Blair Waldorf) to perfection.

Happy birthday, superstar!

