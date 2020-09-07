Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: 6 Times the star wife gave maternity style goals to all moms to be

The diva and mother-of-two who turns 26 today is today one of the most fashionable star wives. Her maternity style is what garnered our attention. Take a look at some of her most impeccable style moments when she was pregnant with Misha and Zain.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is the epitome of grace and elegance today. The diva came under the spotlight when she tied the knot with , embraced and even made the most of it. Her style has always been about looking chic while also staying comfortable and her mindset didn't change much when she became pregnant with her two children, Misha and Zain. While one would expect to see her in convenient oversized clothing, Mira surprised us by looking chic in a range of outfits including classy maxi dresses and chic blouses. Her maternity style set serious style goals for all moms-to-be. Take a look!

Mira loved eating out when she was pregnant. For all her outings she decked up and kept it casual. One look that we loved was her white jeans and off-shoulder blue tunic look. It was breezy and fashionable but also showed off her baby bump.

She also wore a simple blue denim mini dress with ruffle sleeves and matched it with her blue slippers for yet another chic look. Oversized sunnies and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed her off-duty look.

Mira didn't hold back from attending events and functions when she was pregnant. She ensured her outfits flattered and showed off her baby bump. Case in point, this ethnic suit which featured a multi-coloured floral kurta with white pants. She styled this with nude stilettos and her hair in wavy, glossy locks.

For her baby shower, Mira pulled off yet another fashionable look in a polka-dotted three-tiered off-shoulder dress that bore a scalloped hem. Her hair was further pulled back in a half-up manner and she completed her look with strappy block heels.

For yet another event, Mira looked resplendent in a glittery sharara set. The kurta which ended at her knees bore embellished golden embroidery and she paired this with simple white palazzo pants with a thick gold border. Her hair was yet again styled into glossy waves and a luminous glow with heavy eye makeup completed her look. She looked elated with husband Shahid Kapoor by her side.

When at home, Mira preferred to lounge in simple cotton ethnic outfits. Case in point, this paisley printed pink cotton kurta that was loose enough to breathe in but also hugged her baby bump.

Here's wishing the diva and mother-of-two a very happy birthday!

