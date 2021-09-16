Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 7 Times the singer showed us how to play it cool in black outfits

Birthdays are all things love and so is the star who was born in 1992 on this day. Having captured many hearts with his amazing voice, Nick Jonas has also proved to be a fashion-forward celeb. His style stories are home to all fashion mavens for its downright impeccable and he knows how to paint dapper pictures in one black outfit at a time.

The 29-year-old singer knows that prints have always been the thing of the present. Simoly translated to, you have new trendy ones to befriend. Take prints to a party, movie, or a date. You'll see these at every location possible and there's no dull moment at all. All it needs is some quirk in you to stroll around with. Here's something that can easily be your best pick ever. Nick picked out a collared black jumpsuit which he wore over a beige mesh tee and lace-up shoes sealed the outfit’s spiffy look along with accessories like double-layered gold neck chain, bracelets, fingerings, and circular-shaped red tinted sunnies.

No street style is complete without a statement-making black outfit. Here’s a very promising look that entails a trench coat thrown over a black hoodie that came with a fringed hemline. Nick sealed his look with black straight pants, formal shoes, and sunnies. It’s both cozy and chic! There’s no room to stop the love for warm clothes, isn’t it?

Don’t say we didn’t tell you how modish and fail-proof a jumpsuit can be. Nick opted for a black Fendi Jumpsuit that entailed a gold zipper detail and a beige turtleneck tee. He completed his awesome look with black shoes that bore a gold buckle. Wear it take this outfit, you ask? Everywhere under the sun.

The snuggle weather has us scouring for all things comfy. The Raf Simons wool coat is the highlight here which the Find You starlet wore over a black crew-neck untucked tee which he teamed with black jeans. His classy coat which bore multi-coloured patches and prints is great for the ones ready to catch early morning flights. His black mask, suede black shoes, and leather pouch bag rounded out his OOTN.

Suit up, the Nick Jonas way! Showing what handsome is all about in a Dolce and Gabbana suit set which entailed a white shirt with gold buttons, waistcoat, a suit that came with gold contrast detailing, and trousers all of which blended perfectly with his cap toe black shoes to make for a drool-worthy appearance at Met Gala 2018. He kept his accessory limited to a single chain that featured a cross pendant in gold.

Take the relaxed vibe to the streets. Put your handsome foot forward in a loose-fit white and black printed shirt and partner it with your favourite sneakers. The This Is Heaven star kept his crush-inducing look super cute with sunnies that put his look together. Date or a movie night? Take this outfit to both and tell us you weren't happy of how perfect it looked.

There are never enough jackets and we love that Nick proved it to us. Stepping out casually yet super stylish in the ever-suave black distressed jeans, printed tee, bomber jacket, and a black jacket. White sneakers added a fun vibe to his look and so did his backpack, pouch bag, and sunglasses.

A massive happy birthday to you, handsome! Stay fly, always!

