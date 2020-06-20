Happy birthday Nicole Kidman: Celebrating the timeless beauty

As the Australian actor turns a year older looking as fabulous as ever, we just want to appreciate her for everything she is and will be.

Nicole Kidman in one word would be timeless. Her career spans several decades and her beauty is too expansive for words. Talented, elegant and real - Nicole has her heart in the right place and her head in the clouds as it should be for every creative person. The award-winning Australian actress has done work in every genre and stood out with every character she has played. The older she got the more she started experimenting with her parts. From her Oscar-winning performance as author Virginia Wolf in ‘The Hours’ back in 2002 to her current stint as Celeste Wright on ‘Big Little Lies’, she’s always strived to expand her range. Personally, my first introduction to Nicole Kidman was watching her in the magnum opus musical Moulin Rouge and I’ve loved her since.

Her beauty is classic and natural. She hasn’t jumped on any fads and hasn’t tried to change her looks drastically. She prides herself on being able to accept her age along with the lines they bring but she is also very strict with caring about herself. She always says that she applies sunscreen, doesn’t smoke and diligently takes care of herself mentally and physically. Of course, her love story with her husband Keith Urban is majestic too. Her individuality is her strength.

So here are a few pictures of the star that prove that she’s just timeless and always will be.

Minimalism, thy name is Nicole.

She basically gave you a free guide to pulling off a leather jacket. Graphic tee, a well-fitted pair of jeans and minimal makeup is the way to go.

Her little black dress look is better than all the little black dresses put together.

Soft waves, kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara, and a nude lip - a signature look of Nicole’s.

While she is a fashion ICON and experiments with her career immensely, she always likes to keep things natural when it comes to her makeup with an occasional bold lip thrown in the mix.

Here’s hoping the diva really keeps giving us all kinds of inspiration cause we haven’t had enough!

