Happy Birthday Noah Centineo: 5 Style tips EVERY man must take from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star

One of the biggest stars, there was a point when every girl had a massive crush on birthday boy Noah Centineo. For all the boys who want to impress their girls, here are a few style tips to pick up from the actor.

While we might assume that it is easier for men to get dressed up and look stylish, they would beg to differ. Looking smart doesn't come naturally and like women, men ought to put in some effort as well.

One of the most stylish men, who every girl had a crush on at one point in time, was Noah Centineo. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor became an overnight sensation after his Netflix film and fans couldn't get enough of him, leading to two more films. While he does have a brilliant body, the actor has also proved time and again that he has an excellent sense of style. And we think more men can take note!

Basics are key

Even the actor, who was first a Disney boy, knows that nothing looks as good as a simple white tee. It can be paired with pants of any shade depending on one's mood. Noah picked a pair of beige pants and completed this effortless look with a pair of simple black sneakers.

Suit up!

One thing no man ought to compromise on is a well-fitted suit. We love Centenio's navy blue number that he took to the red carpet premiere of his film, To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You red carpet premiere. worn over a crisp white shirt and accessorised with a black tie and dress shoes, Noah looked his dapper best and we couldn't stop ogling!

Carry a change

While red carpets are meant for formal suits after parties call for more relaxed outfits in which you can show off your moves! Killing two birds with one stone, Noah picked out a pinstripe navy suit for the red carpet. At the after-party, he took off his blazer and showcased his checkered shirt beneath and suspenders that held his outfit together!

Monotone dressing

One of the safest options that you can't really go wrong with, is an outfit in the same shade from head-to-toe. Case in point, this black outfit Noah wore to a red carpet event. Despite dressing down for the event, the actor still managed to look striking by picking out a T-shirt that matched his jeans and contrasting it with a pair of white sneakers.

Comfort over everything

As we've already seen, the actor can pull off suits well but loves keeping it casual and comfortable. And what's more comfortable than a simple check shirt paired with distressed jeans, we ask?

Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

What are your thoughts on Noah Centenio's style? Which of his films is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

