Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: 6 Times she made us want to take our love for black dresses to the next level

Sundayin' in style is something that we'll never take a breather from. We call it the best day as we bring to you edit with a dramatic charm featuring Nora Fatehi in black dresses. As the diva who's taken our hearts on a chic ride with her outfits turns a year older today, let's take a close look at the times she's committed to black dresses and proved nothing can deliver hot and beauteous escapism better than this hue.

If you too want to hop in on the joys of transforming a casual look into a 'lewk', now is the time to make black dresses the cornerstone of your wardrobe. With the many dresses cropping up every other day, we're losing ourselves to the bodycon dresses that continue to rise to prominence like no other. We only read perfect here with the Kusu Kusu stunning girl dressed in a knee-length number. The turtleneck and the sleeveless dress were well combined with a mini bag, gold hoop earrings, and peep-toe heels.

Bring on the sexy in you with sequins. The Garmi dancer's Self-portrait's tiered dress with a V-neckline had all of the glam when sealed off with gold ankle-strap stilettos and hoop earrings. How ready are you to hit up the princess mode with this maxi number?

A mini dress doesn't get better than this sexy strappy number. We now take this season for dates a little too seriously. Think that you're set with this plunging neckline attire that bore fringes placed in multiple layers. Wear it with sparkling stilettos and go all-out Wowza, girl.

A dress so drool-worthy, it'll make you want to live it in every minute and make a hot statement. For a movie premiere night, the O Saki Saki star was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Baravia's cut-out dress. If you don't wish to go high on shimmer, this mini-ensemble with a turtleneck, keyhole, and full-sleeves is apt. Play it spot-on with pointed-toe pumps, rings, and studded earrings.

Light up your party night with a luxe dress. Look at Nora convincing us that nothing as gloriously gorgeous as a velvet full-length dress. Shoulder pads, a thigh-high slit, full sleeves, and an embellished border shine the brightest. Pump up the glam with pointed-toe black heels.

With all things OTT, this gown is a whole mood. This semi-sheer gown with sparkly and floral appliqué with a plunging neckline is the one that will never make you look under-dressed. It's got a train that will make you look saucy and everything nice! Style it up with drop earrings.

Happy Birthday, you stunner!

