Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 5 Times she showed us how to don desi outfits from sarees to sharara sets

One of the preppiest actresses we've seen today has to be Ajeeb Daastaans star, Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Dream Girl and Chhalaang star has time and again won us over with her acting abilities on screen. But Nushrrat also has a fabulous sense of style that we often find ourselves imitating. One thing the petite actress looks best in according to us is ethnic outfits. Here are our top picks in honour of the diva's birthday.

One of the first to experiment with the deep purple hue, Nushrratt picked out a short anarkali kurta and styled it over loose dhoti pants. While her outfit was simple, her dupatta which bore a scalloped gold hem made quite a statement.

From simple to glam in a jiffy? Only Nushrratt can do that! She looked absolutely ravishing in a lavender sequin saree by close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra. Paired with a velvet blouse, the saree hugged her petite frame. Minimal makeup and hair blow-dried to perfection completed her effortlessly glam look.

Sarees are not meant to be just glamorous. Nushrratt picked out a stylish triple tone number that she rocked. The bright pink made for a stark contrast against her monochrome black and white number. A statement oxidised necklace and poker-straight hair completed the diva's look.

Channelling her inner 'pari' the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actress also picked out an elegant and super-simple white anarkali with a large flare and a round cut out at her neck. A sheer dupatta, statement oxidised bangles and earrings completed her elegant look.

One of the most stunning ethnic looks that Nushrratt has sported to date, has to be this Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor number. The cropped fit-and-flare style kurta over loose sharara pants that bore black detailed embroidery on them. Her favourite poker-straight hair, smokey eyes and neutral-tone lips completed the actress' look.

