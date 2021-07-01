Happy Birthday Princess Diana: 24 years later we're still AWESTRUCK by her fashionable looks

Gone but never forever forgotten! As today marks the 60th birthday of the late Princess of Wales, let’s take a moment to sing praises for the good old days.

To be a royal is no easy feat. To blend and to spend every minute by following norms wasn’t something that Diana, the Princess of Wales swore by. She believed in living life on her terms as she quoted once “I don't go by the rule book. I lead from the heart, not the head.” These words thrived through her styles back in her days and as a pivotal influence on the fashion world, her clothes are raved about even to date. Today, what would have been 60 years of her existence was put to an end in 1997. The young royal spread cheer in the hearts of people through charity and love. Can there ever be a better princess?

Take some inspo from this fashion flashback that is worth your screen time. From hats, gowns to gender-fluid outfits, she had her wardrobes filled with the trendiest and one-of-a-kind numbers.

Going to be a spectator at polo today simply translates to dressing up in exaggerated gowns, for Diana it was all placing comfort as a priority as she accompanied her to-be husband Prince Charles to the polo. She opted for a Peter Pan collared-printed shirt, lemon yellow dungarees, sunglasses, and pink espadrilles.

She announced her engagement with Charles by casually flaunting her studded ring. She chose a white full-sleeved shirt that bore printed blue birds and topped it with a blue skirt suit and a scarf that was tied to a bow at the left. That’s how you share anything jubilant in style!

Strapless gowns weren’t appreciated by the royal family simply because they looked revealing. But, can anybody carry it off better than Diana? She looked irresistibly ravishing in a black full-length dress designed with ruffles by David and Elizabeth Emanuel to make her wedding official at London's Goldsmith's Hall. The studded jewellery and black clutch were the extra elements that added the alluring factor to her glam outfit.

For her big day in July 1981, she looked like a heavenly dream in an ivory silk taffeta gown that entailed lace borders, bishop sleeves, a 25-foot train, and a 153-yard tulle veil that beautifully brushed the floor. The tea has been spilled, these precious gowns will soon be put up on display at Kensington Palace.

The black sheep sweater made for a winning look always. Spencer used this as an armour that stated she was different from the rest of the royals. After all, she stood by her quote “ I like to be a free spirit. Some don't like that, but that's the way I am.” The sweater was woven by Warm & Wonderful with printed white sheeps in a horizontal manner with just one black sheep standing out (which referred to her way of life) and she clubbed it with trousers often.

The LBD is forever going to be hype. Diana's revenge was about portraying it through her clothing. Miss Spencer went all-out for a last-minute dress update on the day Prince Charles confessed his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, choosing a plunging neckline strapless bodycon dress by Christina Stambolian, a heavily studded necklace, and earrings to make it to an event.

Which outfit do you wish to try today? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cardi B chose a Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the BET 2021 awards to break her pregnancy news

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×