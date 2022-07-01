Happy Birthday Princess Diana: Here are the times she proved to be a pearl person

Happy Birthday to the late fashion star! Princess of many hearts, she proved you can absolutely sit with a royal. She steered clear of typical queen behaviour and stepped into the shoes of an empathetic and charitable side with a heart so kind and lovable. That to you, was the Princess of Wales, Diana. Adored to bits by the public, she lived a very fashionable life from biker shorts, and a little black dress to her accessories, the fashion bar she set in her time isn't effortless enough to be met. It's elegant, vintage, and chic, one could try but she stays the OG boss of all things supreme fashion.

Another detail that's right to note was her fascination for pearls. She'd style these little beauties with any ensemble and prove that pearls are every girl's best friend and are no less pretty than diamonds. Got your eyes hooked here? Check out throwback lessons from the birthday girl.

The little black (revenge) dress made a noise enough for the world to talk about. Diana rocked an off-shoulder attire that featured an asymmetric hem, a sweetheart neckline, and a flowy chiffon train. She styled it with a pearl-tiered choker necklace and more accessories. Moral? You wear your pearl jewellery with anything under the sun.

Serving maximum opulence since forever are pearls and look at how easy it is to make a statement. Spotted in a monotone purple sleeveless dress with a close-neck, Diana rounded off her OOTD with a beige handbag, a four-tiered pearl choker, and studded earrings.

You can not be red-y to glam up. This 1983 recap picture has the beautiful diva clad in a red and white ensemble which she wore on an official visit to Canada. She loved both hats and pearl accessories intensely. A single necklace and studded earrings do the cut for any given look.

It's all in the pink you'd say, pastel or satin, but we stand corrected as we say, it's the pearls cooking up some magic with accessories. If you're looking for a change, check this left one out. The partially twisted mini pearl necklace combined with heart-shaped earrings and the next featured drop earrings and a single pearl necklace, is lovely, isn't she and her jewellery roster?

Which look has your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

