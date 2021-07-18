Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: EVERYTIME she created history with her fashion choices

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on to world domination and her fashion choices have always helped her along the way. Check it out!

Whether it’s Princess Diana, Meghan Markle or Jackie Kennedy, fashion plays a very important role in how the world sees a person. Right from wearing pantsuits to making a statement in some of the chicest street style looks, Jonas has always been ahead of the fashion game. If you don’t believe us, here are some of the iconic looks by the diva that will be written down in history books.

Keeping the memes aside, Priyanka Chopra was one of the very few Indian women to have walked the MET Gala red carpet and rocked it like a pro. The actress picked out a classic beige trench coat with an exaggerated collar and instead of it cropping around her legs, it flared out into a long train.

Another red carpet look that proved to be an iconic one was this Zuhair Murad strapless number. She was easily one of the best dressed on the red carpet that year and we still can’t get over the simplicity and elegance of it all.

DESI GIRL

When you talk about PeeCee and her iconic looks, it is extremely difficult to get the gorgeous ‘desi girl’ saree out of our minds. The gold saree draped over a skimpy bikini-like blouse is still one of the most iconic looks by the diva.

The movie Dostana also reminds us of the stunning slow motion shots where PiggyChops walked on the beach wearing a show-stopping gold bikini. It still stands to be one of the most iconic beach looks in Bollywood.

Red has always been a show-stopping colour and the actress has time and again showed the world how to rock it in style. The actress stole the show in a gorgeous flowing gown on the Emmys red carpet and it has been one of the best red gowns till date.

