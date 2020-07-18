Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The queen of bold lips and everything high fashion

You know you can always count on the birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make a statement and we have enough proof!

Every ‘90s kids know how it was like to watch a movie you were waiting for to come on the big screen and how glamorous every celebrity looked. With 20 years in the entertainment industry, Jonas has surely made a place in all our hearts and minds with her impeccable acting. From seeing her in Aitraaz to Barfi to even in Bajirao Mastani, the actress has surely aced every role that came her way. While Mrs Jonas has been making quite the impact with her work front, the Birthday girl surely knows a thing or two about owning the room. From her bossy aura to her impeccable looks, Chopra has managed to create her own niche even when it comes to fashion. Over the years she has proved that she can be carved into any mould be it desi, street style, glamorous or even casual and laid-back. Here are a few of our most favourite looks pulled by the diva.

First up is this recent saree look by Sabyasachi that made our jaws drop. She made full justice to the red and white polka dots with a simple full-sleeved blouse, a low bu and classic red lip. It’s not every day that we call people the queen and she honestly deserves the title. when it comes to pulling off bold lips!

While she does bold ensembles right, we do love it when she goes down the elegant route and tones things down. This gorgeous Zuhair Murad number does her full justice and we are in awe.

You know you can always count of PeeCee to make a statement at the red carpet and we cannot forget the times when she showed up at an award function looking like a golden lady herself!

Street style seems to be her guilty pleasure and she is often her fashionable best even when she is just walking her pooch.

Monochrome has always been her go-to and that’s where you should go is you need all the inspiration!

PeeCee even manages to rock print on print in all its glory in spite of it being one of the most difficult combinations to pull off.

With her makeup and brow game always on point, you know PeeCee is on to global domination!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

