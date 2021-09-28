Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 7 Times the star showed us how to style our favourite desi outfits

Birthday shenanigans have already begun for the 39-year-old as he's already at Jodhpur with . We're not late to the fashion party this time. Simply put, whether you're looking for the comfort of a kurta or the suaveness of a jacket, Ranbir's evergreen ethnic outfits can inarguably elevate your style. Scroll for tips!

You can’t think of timeless pieces without black and white. The monochrome mania was born to stay and no wardrobe wouldn’t be perfect without one such number. The Sanju actor attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash looking every bit class apart. Dressed in a bandhgala which was topped off over a shirt and teamed to perfection with churidar pants, his OOTN was rounded out with a watch and brown formal shoes.

Double the love, double the debonair. Whether you’re next in the line to be the groom or a wedding guest invite awaits your attendance, this works two ways. Just look at how promising this desi number can be. Ranbir styled his maroon silk kurta with an embroidered sherwani that came with an asymmetrical hemline and white churidar. This kicky and wedding-perfect look was completed with polished black shoes and black aviators.

For days when you want to ooze a striking vibe, go for a blue kurta designed with stripes like Ranbir. To finish the eye-catching look, seal it with beige pants, a white Nehru jacket, aviators, and forest green suede shoes. Whether you’re going with your bae or your friend or both, there’s more than a single lesson to pick up here.

A couple that glows together, stays together. Off to a wedding party with your girl? To ooze glamour, your lady love can dress up in a lehenga set similar to Alia’s neon green embroidered attire from Sabyasachi while you pick out a white sherwani worn over a knee-length matching kurta and partner these with black pants. Let your glossy shoes win the vote of your pants.

Let the limelight always follow in your footsteps. The Wake Up Sid actor walked the ramp for the Mijwan Fashion show beside . If a wedding reception is on your schedule, bookmark this look. The Manish Malhotra outfit entailed a flowy white kurta and matching trousers. Look at that dashing sherwani boastful of floral embroidery which was complemented with black shoes. We heart this look too, Ranbir!

Ever versatile, comfy, and irresistibly charming, the Jagga Jasoos actor posed beside all dressed up cute in a pink kurta which he paired with a white churidar. We hope you’re ready to say yes to a closet full of pink outfits. A black watch, black sliders, and aviators too didn’t go wrong.

What we mean by glorious grey! Festivities are around the corner constantly reminding you of a shopping haul that’s due, and here’s something served unsolicitedly but for good. Ranbir donned a silver kurta which was layered up with a printed Nehru jacket. Swearing by another top-notch move, he sealed his ethnic ensemble with grey pants, a watch, and black shoes.

Happy Birthday, you choco boy! Live long and shine bright.

