Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times he made us want to live in moments of bling forever

To bling is never a thing of yore. Once you've seen the shine, it just burrows straight into your minds, and does this happen too much with you? In our case, yes, because birthday boy Ranveer Singh just doesn't let us forget what a fashion player he can be! Call it gaudy or gold, his style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up and catch someone's eye. Here's a look at how you can have jam-packed radiant days ahead.

Just too wow in pink! The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav in Manish Arora's sequin-high colourful zig-zag patterned bomber jacket. A dashing way to add fun into a monotone casual look, right? Rock it with metallic silver sneakers to round up your look. Yellow-tinted sunnies are a mandate, looks good, yeah?

There's no season ever wrong to pull off a pantsuit. So, should the element of bling be widely accepted as well? Yes, yes, and yes! Versace boy, Ranveer for a red-carpet night rocked a colourful printed blazer that looked striking with crystal sparkly beads. Sealed right with a head-to-toe black look, this dapper look deserves a spot in your wedding guest style book.

Formals and bling? What a combo to be drawn to! When your formal white shirt, black tie, and trousers deserve a spike of glow, count on this Libertine holographic sequin-embellished bomber jacket. Accessorise with cool sunnies, formal shoes, and earrings too.

Gucci boy keepin' up 90s disco drama! Eka Lakhani styled the 83 actor in a gold sequinned turtleneck ensemble which was teamed with yellow flared bottoms. He looked outstanding and party-ready with Versace sunglasses, a gold wrist cuff by Bhavya Ramesh, earrings, and a chain-link necklace.

If there's something due to be welcomed, can we guess it's Sabyasachi Mukherjee's flared trousers? Undoubtedly one-of-a-kind, this brown number featured gold sequin embroidered patterns. Further clubbed with a floral printed shirt, a brown belt, and printed striped green and brown jacket, his look was accessorised by Eka Lakhani with Brixton's brown hat, black sunnies, one-star earring, and Sabyasachi mules. This is killer, Gully Boy!

Happy Birthday to you fashion boy!

