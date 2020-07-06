Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: From his reception to red carpet: 5 Times actor rocked SKIRTS better than a lady

With a love for skirts and all things over-the-top, Ranveer Singh has made a strong case for not following gender norms but setting his own rules instead!

makes his own and breaks his own rules as and when he wishes. The birthday boy who has given us multiple entertaining hits including Ram Leela, Ladies VS Ricky Behl, Looter and more, turns a year older today.

The actor has proved time-and-again that he is capable of delivering versatile performances and keeping his fans entertained off-screen as well!

But it is not just his performances that the actor has left us speechless with, it is his fashion and outfit choices as well!

Singh doesn't hesitate from experimenting with outfits. Whether it is cleaning up in a neat suit, keeping it casual at the airport or even experimenting with styles and silhouettes in skirts, the actor has managed to make heads turn with his outfits.

A silhouette he seems to love is the airy and breezy skirt. Take a look at all the times he has sported it.

At the GQ most stylish awards, the actor looked dapper in a crisp white shirt with a black blazer. Instead of tailored pants, the actor made a statement in a black pleated skirt that he held up with a golden buckle black belt.

For another event, the actor yet again with an all-black attire in the form of a black shirt, pleated skirt and skinny jeans beneath it. He completed the look with black leather combat boots.

While promoting Bajirao Mastani too, Ranveer Singh channelled his inner royal and wore a ghaghra skirt with a tailored sherwani. Tan strappy sandals completed this experimental look that the actor looked great in!

Not just on Indian waters, the actor has worn skirts on International platforms as well! At the Dubai Film Festival, Ranveer picked out an ivory white sherwani set and instead of styling it with matching white pyjamas, he went with a loose, flowy skirt to complete his royal look.

Breaking all the barriers and making a strong case for gender-neutral dressing, Ranveer Singh also wore a Ghaghra at his wedding reception with ! Looking like a royal in an ivory and gold Rohit Bal creation which featured a kurta with intricate and detailed embroidery, the outfit featured a ghagra skirt below, instead of the regular pyjama pants!

Here's wishing our very own style icon a Happy Birthday!

Share your comment ×