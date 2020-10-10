Happy Birthday Rekha: 10 Times the timeless veteran's signature saree looks left us mesmerised

On her 66th birthday, we took a look back at Rekha's style and her love for sarees! Check it out

As much as this makes her sound old, we’ve literally grown up watching on and off the screen. For years now, she has been this epitome of beauty that Indian women look up to. If ‘Ageing like fine wine’ if fit for just one person it would not be anyone other than Rekha. The veteran actress has proved that more is more and it’s her eccentric style has always managed to grab eyeballs. Honestly, if we try and put together a look like hers with a silk saree, loads of jewellery, a full face of makeup with a perfect bold lip and hair in a braid, we’d fail miserably. But, there’s something about the way that Rekha carries her traditional Indian ensembles in all it’s glory and to be honest, we’re always left mesmerised!

Here are our top favourite looks by the Umrao Jaan actress:

In this day and age where we’ve grown up to learn that ‘less is more’, you can only imagine how surprised we feel when we have seen Rekha walking up at any event looking her best self. This purple saree and blouse combo is a statement in itself and when paired with matching jewellery and a full face of glam, it’s bound to steal the show!

While gold sarees are her go-to all-white silk wonders definitely come second on her list. With her classic drapes and her go-to potli bags, she styles even the simplest of sarees in the best ways possible.

Her red lipstick needs a special mention because a bold lip is not an easy thing to rock and she manages to do it even at the age of 66!!

Just like red lips, her side braids and buns decorated with gajras are immensely popular. Her long mane is a testimony of how gorgeous natural hair could look and, to be honest, no Indian actress apart from Rekha can pull off a look like that!

Not just hairstyles, she can even let her hair down, pick the right silk nine-yard and leave the world gasping for air!

She is even close to all the young actresses and even then could easily give them a run for their money!

If you’re looking for the right kind of inspiration to layer all your traditional jewellery, Rekha is the best person to look for inspiration! For years, she has shown that less is not more and we are always in awe!

While she sticks to her golds and whites, you’ll often find her making a statement in bright solid colours like green and red showing the world the right way of how it’s done!

One accessory that we’ve seen her carrying all these years is a potli bag and while the little bucket bag is perfect for traditional events, Rekha has been a fan of them since the very beginning and the past is enough proof of that!

Lastly, we cannot wish her a great birthday without appreciating her impeccable makeup skills. Her glam is always on point with gold eyeshadow, lashes, a flawless base and most importantly - a bold lip!

We wish the timeless beauty, a very Happy Birthday!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rekha: From Umrao Jaan to Khubsoorat: 5 memorable movies to cherish of the veteran star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×