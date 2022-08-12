Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times her glam rounds in neon green made us stop and swoon

It's Sara Ali Khan day and all we wish to do is think neon, breathe neon, and wear neon. Her fashion stories are big on quirky prints and we love how these radiate an unstoppable sense of charm. Also what is equally loveable is how she peppers up her white ensembles with bright-hued accessories. Should you make your style as loud and unmissably eye-catching as her, here's a neon green guide to get you going.

You can absolutely spill the glam beans of summer into your monsoon days and allow the beauty of neon green to rage on. Pick your favourites now.

Some sequins, some colours, anything to make your and the hearts of others race. The Love Aaj Kal actress rocked a sequin crop top and a latex leather neon green skirt. Sara's triple-strapped stilettos also defined love to us. Something we'd love for our brunch look to entail.

Here's what it looks like when your life is a whole lot peppier and chicer. Nail a colour-blocking look with a neon green mini skirt, a blue crop top, and a pink cropped blazer jacket. How natty does the ruffled hem look? These show-stopping pieces can be complemented further by triple-strapped green neon stilettos.

Spreading some monokini magic like. Dressed in a Guapa's neon green bodysuit with a halter-neck and criss-cross detail at the back, her beach look was completed with a multi-coloured and printed sarong. Go all-out with green glam and allow your hands to show via accessories and nails.

A picture and a style to treasure for life. The father, son, and daughter, how natty are they together? Sara chose a cropped top and combined it with a monochrome bomber jacket and white track pants. The birthday girl's newfound love is her Balenciaga Le Cagole neon green sling worn as a crossbody bag here. Those DKNY sneakers match too, fab!

Nothing makes a casual look a cool one as this hue would. The Atrangi Re sported a green crop top which she paired with blue ripped jeans. Do you see those neon green strappy stilettos? Take a second look at these, so stylish right? Wear it to lunch and colour-block it up with accessories.

Happy Birthday to you diva!

Which outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

