Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 6 Times star proved to be ultimate denim queen in upbeat shades of blue outfits

and Amrita Singh’s only daughter Sara Ali Khan is well known to everyone The star kid has managed to set her career strong in Bollywood and has won everyone’s heart with her wonderful sense of humour and upbeat style sense. From casual desi attire, cosy gym wear styles to offbeat quirky red carpet ensembles, Sara dons it all effortlessly chic. Apart from her humble nature, incredible acting and cheerful personality, the Pataudi princess has a huge fan base especially for her funny Instagram posts where she boosts her poetic self with rhyming words and Sara’s signature ‘Namaste Darshako’ her a melodious voice that will definitely brighten up any sad man’s world instantly.

While comfort seems to be Sara Ali Khan’s prime priority in fashion, she surely knows to slay it in terrific designs and silhouettes which makes her the ultimate denim queen. The classic fabric, denim is an all-season must-have and a simple tweak in design can make it perfect for date night to travels and even to red carpets. Here are 6 proofs that the birthday girl has a denim number in every shade of blue in different styles.

For the Coolie No 1 promotional look, Sara Ali Khan sported a pretty denim dress from Leo and Lin that featured panelled triangular flares in contrasting white hue that added a fun spin to her pretty mini dress. The strappy number was cinched at her waist by a matching broad denim belt and she teamed the look with white Louboutin heels. Dainty rings and a white manicure further added oomph to her look. Her fit and flare denim dress with triangular pleats is a winning choice for brunch dates to dinner dates and everything in between.

The Kedarnath actress is known for her quirky sartorial choices. Holding on to that, her sky blue denim co-ord set was not any for ordinary occasions. Flaunting her washboard abs Sara paired the asymmetric midi skirt with a matching crop top and white Louboutin heels. Embroidered intricate details in white ran in a replete pattern in her feminine denim set. Wrap style pleat detail on her skirt and the broad elastic hemline on her crop top gave it a party as well as a sporty vibe. Unlike the sky-high ponytail from the above look, Sara pinned her middle-parted wavy hair with matching pearl pins making a trendy style statement here.

Her dapper look in denim co-ord set from Mero Studio consisting of straight pants and a cropped jacket is a stylish pick to slay the denim trend. The golden button details that run along the stitched white lines on her pants matched with those in the jacket featuring a frayed raw hemline. Sara skipped accessories and kept the edgy look minimal with sharp cat-eye, soap brows and pink eyeshadow.

Sara picked a strappy deep blue denim jumpsuit for a special movie screening event in Mumbai. Her enticing look spoke the language of comfort in style. Her denim jumpsuit was simple and bore button details on the fitted bodice. The breezy flared pants made it a perfect number to rock on scorching hot days. To balance the minimalistic look of her comfy denim number, she accentuated her ensemble with silver peep-toe pumps, a quirky metallic embroidered clutch and funky hoop earrings. Subtle eye makeup and glossy pink lips rounded off her glam style.

Her airport style in a utilitarian denim jumpsuit from House of Eda was an offbeat number, quite different from the usual classic outfits the diva sports. Featuring cropped silhouette, contrasting white stitch details running all over and boxy sleeves, her collared denim dark washed jumpsuit is a Gen- Z approved trend hit. She gave a sporty touch to the functional look with a baseball cap, matching mask and white kicks. Sara flaunted her no-makeup face and completed the dapper style with a black crossbody mini sling bag that came with a dark chain.

Earlier this year, we proved that Sara’s summer wardrobe consists of rompers in all colours. Being the denim queen, she does own a denim romper from Sunset & Spring which she had repeated multiple types. Her cold shoulder number featured a V neckline and ruffle details. Keeping up her trademark quirk element, she teamed the look with an embroidered multicoloured sling bag and funky mask. She signed off her comfy look with silver Kolhapuri flats.

