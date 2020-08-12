Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Actress can go from a desi kudi to Queen of quirk proving she is a style icon

Sara Ali Khan often toys around with millennial trends and desi outfits proving she can pull it all off! Check it out

The Pataudi Princess, Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to work up a room and have all eyes on her and the past is enough proof of that. Time and again she has proved that you do not always need a stylist and their whole entourage to look good, a simple white kurta set will just do the job right. While she still stands by this point, Ms Khan's love for quirky prints also has no bounds. She can even give the King of Quirk, a run for his money. So, today on the occasion of her birthday, we take a look back at some of our favourite looks by the actress.

The Love Aaj Kal actress made quite a lot of heads turn when she missed her trendy ensembles for white on white kurta sets and it definitely needs a special mention.

While kurta sets are her favourite, she is often finding a way to incorporate it in her wardrobe in the form of bright, colourful shararas. This particular Sukriti and Aakriti number has our heart!

Moving on, we have two of our favourite bodycon dresses and boy are we still in awe. This mini red tuxedo number surely hit the right notes while this white wonder left the world gasping for air! Truly iconic!

Next up, we are here to mention her love for all things quirky and this printed dress styled with bright eyeliner surely does all the right things.

Not just colourful eyes and dresses, she even manages to raise the bar high with her off-beat hairstyles!

