Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: 7 Times she showed us how to style the EDGIEST outfits with absolute ease

One star who has managed to win hearts worldwide with not just her powerful lyrics but also her kind heart and sweet personality is Selena Gomez.

The Hollywood star has also made a mark with her strong sense of style and fashion. She has never hesitated when it comes to stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with her looks. Sel has seamlessly gone from girl-next-door to goth princess to edgy diva with absolute ease.

Not just that, the singer and actress even delved into the beauty scene by launching her own line of makeup - Rare Beauty and has since been dishing out some drool-worthy makeup looks and sharing informative tips.

When it comes to her outfits, we are fans of Selena Gomez' edgy looks. Here are our favourites!

At the Victoria's Secret fashion show, the beauty mogul stepped out in a black gown that featured a deep, plunging neckline, corset-style bodice and a thigh-high slit with rivets on the side. Letting her outfit do all the talking, the Boyfriend singer kept her hair simple and completed her glam with basic smokey eyes.

For the InStyle red carpet, Selena gave us a look that is still often recreated by fashion influencers. She sported a simple black mini slip dress with ruched detailing on it. A pair of yellow block heels, simple gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun completed this simple look. What gave this look an edge was her smokey eyes and nude lips.

At the Billboard red carpet, Selena took her style up a notch and opted for a black corset top with a strapless sweetheart neckline. As if that wasn't risque enough, she styled it with a pair of laser-cut leather pants and a belt with a glamorous gold buckle. Her freshly dyed blonde hair was pulled back messily and simple makeup completed her look.

The Lose You To Love Me singer took things a notch higher by stepping out in a leather blazer dress for the American Music Awards. The outfit bore silver detailing in the form of zips and rivets and Sel further styled this with black stilettos that bore rivets similar to her outfit. A box clutch, red lips and her cropped blonde hair parted to one side.

At the American Music Awards, before the pandemic struck, Selena took a break from blacks and rocked some bright hues to make her look pop! The beauty mogul picked out a neon green Versace strapless dress that hugged her body. We love how minimally she styled this number, with layers of diamond necklaces and a pair of neon matching pumps. Her hair curled inwards and subtle makeup topped off this look.

Apart from black, Selena also has a soft spot for reds. This satin red halter-neck gown that Selena wore for an awards show featured cutouts at her chest. Dark eyeshadow, hair styled into glossy curls and silver hoop earrings were all she needed to complete this look.

Finally, straying away from dresses, for the launch of her cosmetic and makeup line, Selena stepped out in a tweed coordinated set which featured a full-sleeve shirt and matching grey pants. The outfit and makeup was an unusual pick for Selena who went with deep, plum lips and massive hoop earrings paired with white sneakers to round off this look.

Here's wishing Selena a very happy 29th Birthday!

