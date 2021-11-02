Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Times he proved the jacket season is here to stay

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Times he proved the jacket season is here to stay
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Times he proved the jacket season is here to stay
Mannat has been aglow since last night as the king of many hearts turned 56 today. Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining the world since 1992, which gave birth to his debut film. Little did we know he wouldn't stop driving our hearts "Deewana" since then with both his deftness for acting and next-level sartorial game. As an all-rounder who gets every style right, we've picked out a few references of the star in jackets that deserve to stand a chance in our lives for an unexpected dose of warmth. 

 

Boys, gear up for some cosy days ahead while looking dapper every single minute stays a priority. You know who to thank for, the birthday boy, SRK. Throwback to the night when he made a fashion parade possible at the airport. The Raees actor opted for a checkered jacket that came with a hood. He wore this zippered number over a crew-neck white tee as he rolled its sleeves up for a dapper finish. He teamed it with patchwork denim pants. Sneakers on, sunnies on, he got everything right. 

 

Do you need something to ease out from the monochrome zone? Start by giving it a taste of prints like camouflage. Shah Rukh Khan took this style to complete his aerodrome look with a denim jacket, black untucked tee, and denim pants with side buttons. Make a splash with cool sunnies and white sneakers with red lace. 

 

How many pockets are too many? You probably don’t need a fanny bag or a backpack with something as roomy as this outfit. Take it from the Chennai Express actor on how to master any style under the sun. He teamed a classic white tee with black pants, an acid wash blue denim jacket, and white shoes. 

 

Wonder how faux leather always manages to pack a natty punch? This hooded jacket featured a zip, hood, and ribbed cuffs. Throw it on a white tee and blue jeans. Get them accessories like sunglasses, neck chain, and white sneakers with a dash of silver that blends with your outfit. 

 

A good colour play will see you through days when looking suave is on your mind. Simply break free from the single-tone outfit rut and hop on something that can help you make a bold choice. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor knows it best and here’s how perfectly he pulled off a black tee, green utility pants, and a grey cotton jacket with front zip and frayed detail. 

 

One who follows Shah Rukh’s style closely can easily conclude that he’s a strong advocate for cargo pants. There are days when he wears a few on repeat but knows how to make it look as fresh as it can get every time. He proved that nothing beats the power of a comfort-first blue denim jacket, cargo pants, and a simple T-shirt. Making it look complete with edge was his brown belt, sneakers, and sunglasses. 

 

What’s better than a blend of faux leather and corduroy? There’s absolutely nothing and here’s how SRK got us to believe this to be so true. A look at his jacket proves there’s no going wrong with black. He clubbed it with a V-neck blue tee and go-to cargo pants and sneakers that matched his OOTD. 

 

Happy Birthday, handsome King Khan! 

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. 

