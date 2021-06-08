Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 6 Times the actor proved she is the QUEEN of experimental saree looks

On the actress' 46th birthday, we take a look at some of her most unusual saree looks so far.

An actress, dancer, producer, businesswoman, author and television judge, has seamlessly switched from one role to another to adapt and change with time. One thing that hasn't changed, is the actress' beauty and flawless figure.

Being in the limelight, Shilpa Shetty seems to have aged like fine wine!

She constantly ensures that her figure is maintained and wears outfits that flatter them. The diva has time and again proved that she can ace everything from pantsuits to sarees. And while we're at it, the actor seems to have draped some interesting saree silhouettes so far! Take a look.

Converting a sharara into a saree? Yes, please! While it was a huge trend, it is safe to say Shilpa Shetty Kundra did it first in this ivory-hued Ridhi Mehra number. With a strapless blouse and the dupatta styled like a drape across her, Shilpa Shetty did it better than anybody else!

Who's going to believe that the diva is a mother-of-two? She took her love for the Indian drape a notch higher in this red satin concept saree styled worn over a pair of leggings and blouse in a matching shade. A belt that cinched her waist also showed us her figure and added an edge to the look.

The reality television judge really seems to have a soft spot for dhoti sarees. Case in point, this leaf green outfit she styled with dhoti pants and a blouse. The dupatta was styled like a drape over the actress' shoulder while juttis and her hair styled into a braid completed her look.

While she experiments with her drapes, the diva has also time and again experimented with her blouse styles. This kurta-style peplum striped blouse to match her green and white striped saree is the perfect example. A simple neutral-tone dupatta acted like the pallu to the unusual saree.

With a flair for the dramatic, the diva looked ethereal in an ivory-hued ruffle saree. The skirt was attached to the pallu and bore a dramatic ruffle all the way through. An ivory halter-neck blouse with detailed embroidery topped off this glamorous look.

In one of the brightest outfits so far, we think pink is really Shilpa's colour. This simple pink saree styled with a strapless blouse and a statement belt that held her outfit in place and cinched her waist was one of the simplest yet classiest outfits that the diva has sported so far!

Clearly, she can pull off any type of saree! Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!

Credits :shilpa shetty instagram

