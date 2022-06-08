Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 6 Times she showed how to bring the disco to your closet with heaps of shine

Let the party spirit keep rollin'! The Gemini season is funky and sparkly glamour is most loved. And to give this hot summer-cum-monsoon month the ode of light and spiffy fashion it deserves, here's how to spark up a storm and charm as the best-dressed party animal. Good for us, it's Shilpa Shetty Kundra's born day. The Nikamma actress keeps her sartorial style loud with offbeat outfits but the ones with sheeny goodness are our favourites. Stay on the page to get inspired.

Ready, steady, go pink! Clad in Nadine Merabi's one-shoulder dress, it was all about sequins to love and swoon over. This mini number had a holographic effect and details such as an asymmetric hem, and drape detail attached to it was a sash that cascaded down. To style this party look as impressive as Mohit Rai did, pick lace-up gold strappy stilettos, rings and earrings.

Who said a white shirt should read office wear only? Break the rules as a fashionista would. Nothing better than a button-up shirt that doesn't look done and dusted, those slits on the elbows look cool. This was tucked inside House Of CB's high-waisted violet skirt with sequins which looked dramatic with the draped detail. A lariat chain, rings, and pointed-toe pumps will help you to shine the brightest.

Crop tops for the win but wait here's something more to add to the list. The mother-of-two dazzled in Nadine Merabi's satin bootcut trousers. It looked striking gold with the flood of sequins and her sleeveless black cropped attire featured a tie-up detail at the back. This look was rounded off for the star with black embellished pumps, rings, and a chain-link necklace.

Catch that gold, already! For an awards event, Shilpa looked ravishing in an off-shoulder gown with gold lustrous embroidery that ran in patterns. The netted tulle fabric sat as a top with a plunging neckline and the corset also had a ruched detail. Attached to this were the sheer balloon sleeves. Slay it with accessories that match.

Fringes that bring with it a fire alert! The Phir Milenge actress radiated retro elegance in a Yousef Aljasmi halter-neck embellished dress that had cold-shoulder sleeves, a front slit, and an asymmetric hem. This gorgeous attire was styled with a headband, stacked hand accessories, and peep-toe stilettos.

When a disco dream comes true, here's what it looks like. The Apne actress rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit by Naja Saade. This one-piece with full sleeves had a square neckline, puffed-up shoulders, and a black elongated belt. With silver hoop earrings and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, Shilpa looked stunning.

Happy Birthday, you shiny superstar!

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Priyanka Chopra proved to be a sparkling star in sequin dresses



