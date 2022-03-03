Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Times the diva chic-ed up her glam in strapless dresses

There's nothing Shraddha Kapoor hasn't mastered but what's a given is that she knows how to wow everybody around her. Be it with her megawatt adorable smile, child-like laugh, spectacular acting prowess, or enviable style. The birthday girl's vibe is just so addictive, it's not difficult to find yourself a common ground with that personality. Here we are to celebrate the diva as we take a look together at the times she dazzled in strapless dresses. She's had a great game and has stirred up some stellar spectacle with these. You may want to look party-ready instantly, here's your fail-proof guide!

Falling madly in love with Daniele Carlotta's fit-and-flare emerald green is the easiest for it comes with sheen and semi-pleats. Ami Patel styled the strapless mid-length number for the starlet with silver ankle-strap stilettos. Let your eye makeup play matchy-matchy with your attire.

Tulle maxi dress on your mind? Let's break the surprise, compliments shall galore. Clad in a neutral-toned Reem Acra creation, it entailed a corseted bodice further adorned with lace embroidery. The thin belt looks complementing and all you need to do is style it with matching heels and minimal accessories as Namrata Deepak aced it here.

When does a red ensemble fail to drive us all wild? Ah, look at the Saaho actress giving us a tip on how to look like fire. Tanya Ghavri picked out a Reem Acra strapless mini dress that bore an asymmetric draped detail that made for a trail. She threw tie-up black and sparkly pumps to finish off her look.

What's more bang-on than a futuristic dress? For Street Dancer 3D movie promotions, she donned an Amit Aggarwal mini number that consisted of multiple asymmetric panels coloured in grey and black. Her colourful pleated skirt, black glossy heeled boots, and hoop earrings have our vote. Just so perfect!

We craved for a burst of summer sunshine, and she heard! The 35-year-old rocked a Philipp Plein strapless yellow mini dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a ruffle detail at the waist followed by a pleated skirt. Make this ensemble that's apt for a brunch look complete with pointed-toe pumps.

Think striking, think a pink dress now and every day! The OK Jaanu actress showed us how to make summer look pretty with hot pink garb. It bore an asymmetric neckline and a pleated skirt. Did we just help you find your ideal birthday party dress? Fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai sealed the look for the fabulous girl with strappy stilettos.

