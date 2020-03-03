Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Proof that the actress can Rock On literally any outfit from sarees to dresses

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen in Baaghi 3, turns a year older today. Check out her most fashionable looks so far.

is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Not only can she act, but also dance, as portrayed in Street Dancer 3D, sing as she did in Aashiqui 2 and Rock On and even show off her stunts like she is all set to do in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. As the actress turns 33 today, we delve into her wardrobe to see how she manages to carry off every single outfit and still look phenomenal while doing so.

While promoting Baaghi 3 , Shraddha Kapoor's fashion and outfit choice seems to be the talk of the town. The actress has sported everything from powerful pantsuits to dainty dresses. Case in point, this emerald green pantsuit in which she looked like she meant business and nobody could mess with her!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's potos below:

Taking her love for denim to a level higher, Shraddha picked out the ultimate denim summer dress. It bore white prints all over it to make for an interesting textured look.

Looking classy as ever, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a velvet dress in a deep maroon shade. Poker-straight locks and glassy makeup ensured she looked absolutely stunning in the velvet number.

Giving a shot at a goth look, Shraddha decked up in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired this with boots, smokey eyes and neutral lips to fit the part.

But it is not just western outfits that Shraddha manages to sport and look fantastic in. She picked out an ivory embellished and embroidered outfit by Tarun Tahiliani that looked every bit as regal and royal, making the Baaghi 3 actress look no less than a queen in the outfit.

Proving that sarees too are her cup of tea, Shraddha donned a purple kanjeevaram silk saree to look like the perfect desi girl. Full with gajara in her hair and kohl-clad eyes, Kapoor looked ethereal and carried off the saree with utmost grace and elegance.

Keeping it chic, Shraddha also wore a pink and orange colour block outfit that fit her like a glove. The rani pink colour complimented her skin tone and paired with stilettos, the look made for something one could wear for a fun brunch or a night out!

Proving that it is not just dresses that can be worn to fun events, Shraddha picked out an elegant jumpsuit with a blouse that featured brocade work. The flared pants flattered her hourglass figure. With her hair pulled back into a lose bun, Ms.Kapoor proved that nobody does elegance the way she does! Here's wishing Shraddha Kapoor, the ultimate Bollywood diva a very happy birthday from Pinkvilla. Clearly, the actress knows fashion and has proved it with the looks above.

Credits :Instagram

