Happy Birthday, Sonakshi: 10 times the star served us with some asli fashion looks

In 10 years that has been in the industry, her style evolution is one to make you sit up and notice. She has always been unapologetic and a true body-positive role model. She’s looked great all the time, but fashion-wise she’s come into her own. She’s found her voice and she is absolutely flaunting it all. Uber glam or off-duty, Sonakshi will go further and beyond and experiment with her look. Her partner is crime has been stylist Mohit Rai, who knows her as well as she probably does and pushed her out of her comfort zone nailing look after look.

A white pantsuit with a trench coat and a black velvety corset. This look plays to her strengths by cinching is her waist and also giving her tall frame a little svelte boost. The stacked necklaces are the perfect clincher for this look.

Sonakshi’s desi style has been unbeatable. This Anamika Khanna unconventional lace drape with the floor-length jacket had got the ideal summer shaadi vibe. And we all know how much she loves her ethnic statement jewellery!

They say don’t wear print on print she says, watch me! She looks like a million bucks in this KoAi ensemble. Again the floor-length skirt plays to her strengths and the tie-up shirt just shows enough skin. The big hoops and sleek hair just complete the look.

Our girl can do monotone like a boss too! This one-shoulder sleek Gauri and Naiknika number with the strappy heels and smokey eye just add to this whole sultry vibe.

Plaid and floral, what a combination. Sonakshi is seen here in a Rhea Kapoor x Masaba Gupta creation. What we particularly like is the vintage tie-up blouse with the bell sleeves.

Boho-chic, they name is Sona! The shredded asymmetrical skirt with an embroidered jacket and ornate silver jewellery, what’s there to even complain.

Sleek, sparkle and shine. Busy busy dizzy, in the best way possible. This svelte and sleek but sequin-y Alexander Terekhov number is one for the books. The sleek hair and smokey eye were just the ideal combinations to complete this look.

There’s no coming in between our girl and her love for the drapes. This ruffled number by Arpita Mehta stole hearts. The simple bun and kundan jewellery matched beautifully but didn’t take away from this wonderful drape.

Sonakshi channelled her inner Minnie Mouse with this red polka dot number. She paired this fun puffy-sleeved Gauri and Nainika dress with the exaggerated rose detailing footwear by Sophie Webster. The puffy sleeves, the big bow and the rose all blended seamlessly together.

Denim on denim? Nope. Denim on denim on denim on denim. The rule-breaker in her took precedence with this all-denim look by Jluxlabel paired with the Truffle Collection India knee-high peep-toe denim boots just took the cake.

Well, Happy Birthday Sonakshi. Hope you have a fabulous and fashionable one this year and every other year to come.

