Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 6 Times she showed how to sugar and spice up our style with classy earrings

It's no festive season but any inspiration from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is welcome. With a style that spells success at all times, her latest show of maternity fashion has us smitten again. From sheer kaftans to bodycon monokinis, you'd love to stop and stare at everything she rocks, yes we're happy to admit that our eyes are not the loose when we're watching over her sartorial moves.

As we celebrate her extra today to mark her born day, we truly cannot stay calm but applaud her flair for paying attention to fashion. Seen her exquisite and modish earrings? Here, let's check out a few from the lot.

We dig the red and gold in equal measure. Seen, done, and dusted? Of course, not! The 37-year-old's printed lehenga set by Vedika M was styled with gold jewellery such as coin-tiered earrings and double chains by Clove and Olio. Wedding goer, have you added this to your wishlist?

Cherry crush for the summer! The hue makes you want to flirt with these, isn't it? The Aisha actress rocked a tulle and ruffle blend skirt and top which was styled by Nikhil Mansata with cherry earrings that also had green leaves. Cute and chic!

Pantsuits please and some love too? When is it ever wrong to obsess over someone, oops, something cute as well? While you suit up and show up as a fashion girl in a co-ordinated set, accessorise it up with pretty earrings as Sonam Kapoor sported Peter Do's heart-shaped earrings.

Saree slay, you say? Not without your earrings. The Veere Di Wedding actress, not us left us green with envy with this printed saree and bishop sleeved blouse. Our vote always goes to the oxidised jewellery set which came with an old-timey twist. A choker beautified with pearls and earrings with a peacock design. Fabulous, yeah?

We all have our favourite eye candies, and earrings in this context. Want to know how to accentuate your style quotient? The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress rocked a Maison Valentino white ensemble which Rhea Kapoor combined with Amrapali's gold accessories. Those earrings remind us of modern elegance and music. What do you think?

The elevated fix your desi style needs. Count on Rishta by Arjun Saluja saree and pair it up with a collared and cropped blouse with slanted zipper detail. Her overall look was top-notch with silver circular statement earrings. So lovely, you don't need other accessories. One earring army is your answer to a majestic look.

Happy Birthday, you spiffy star!

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Priyanka Chopra proved to be a sparkling star in sequin dresses