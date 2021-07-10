Happy Birthday Sophia Vergara: When the Modern Family star & Priyanka Chopra twinned in gold at Golden Globes

Throwing it back to when the Birthday girl, Sophia Vergara twinned with Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes party and laughed their hearts out. Check it out

The Modern Family star, Sophia Vergara has always been the one to make everyone break into a laugh. Whether it's her interviews or the hilarious way she plays the role of Gloria in Modern Family, the actress has always been making sure to have all eyes on her. While the actress is known for her acting chops, it’s her fashion sense that has us all hooked. Her love for strapless dresses knows no bounds but every now and then she switches things up with a gorgeous gown.

So on the occasion of her birthday, we’re throwing it back to this gorgeous look by the Modern Family star where she twinned with actress . Both actresses seemed to have a laughing riot while their gold dresses stole the show. Sophia picked out an embellished sheer number with full sleeves that showed off her curvy frame. Instead of letting her long locks down in her signature soft waves, she switched things up for a sleek ponytail while a pair of dangler earrings accessorised her look.

PeeCee, on the other hand, chose for a gold full-sleeved number with a plunging neckline and bold lips. She let her hair down in open, bouncy waves while a pendant necklace served as the perfect accessory. While both of them looked their gorgeous best in gold, we’re wondering what the joke was that made them laugh!

