Happy Birthday Sridevi: 7 Times the late actress proved nothing comes close to the splendid charm of sarees

Our admiration for an actor so very talented and equally stunning knows no bounds to date. We loved her then and continue to do so after what we may say it’s been 3 years since she left us, but will never be forgotten because there’ll be only one Kapoor. Having ventured into the world of Indian cinema, the Mr. India actress hasn’t left any stone unturned but with awe-inspiring memories for her fans.

As we celebrate Sridevi’s birthday today, let’s take a moment and more to feast our eyes with her in sarees. She loved her roots and wore them proudly through her sarees. Kanjeevaram at its finest, we believed this through her style files. Let’s take a look at all that’s worth reminiscing about! Looking like the prettiest star in the night sky, the English Vinglish starlet was seen in a Manish Malhotra blue saree that featured zari Tilla embroidery work, and her blue velvet blouse complemented the other half of her saree’s fabric. Her heavily studded choker, circular matching earrings, and bangles wrapped the regal number for her.

We believe that stripes are all about a striking statement when Sridevi donned her all-time favourite designer and friend, Manish Malhotra’s dual-toned saree. The embroidered sleeveless blouse blended so right with the work on her saree. The sequinned border made the saree a perfect pick for an opulent event. She went subtle on accessories with just tiny hoop earrings and finger rings.

Going desi wasn’t new to her, and going green was just another thing she aced at. Clad in a Sabyasachi silk saree coloured in mint green and forest green, it also bore zari on it. Its blush pink borders were heavily bedazzled with embroidery work. Her potli bag, bangles, and necklace set all fit beautifully together.

The Judaai actress looked every inch of a goddess clad in a satin beige saree that entailed a not-so-broad embroidered border. She added a stunning touch to it with her purple brocade close-neck blouse which also had the border. A choker necklace set put the look together for her.

Sridevi’s relationship with Kanjeevaram was a sight to behold and a South-Indian will tell you volumes about how the saree’s pure deal. Her vibrant saree and her infectious smile left us with heart eyes. The zari work on her attire fed an adequate amount of majestic touch which was elevated with a gold necklace that consisted of green Kundan and jhumkas. She gave a pretty tough competition for the roses to look as charming as her.

With the Nagina star in a saree, there’s room only for good blues. For a floral fanatic, this can serve as the ideal inspiration. The printed ritzy ensemble from Manish Malhotra looked spectacular with a little drama added through beaded tassel-like work at the hemline of her pallu. A sleeveless blue blouse rounded off her breezy and gorgeous look.

Sridevi looked nothing short of a golden goddess in this majestic avatar. The monochrome ivory saree with gold embroidery and a blouse that did the equally appealing job was rounded off with a white Kundan choker, earrings, bracelet, and a clutch. If a colour play isn’t your forte, here’s the best you can think of.

Which is your favourite saree? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in thigh high slit dresses is our current style obsession and here's how you can love them too