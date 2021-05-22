Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 Times the star kid proved that she’s a fashionista in the making

As Suhana Khan turns 21, we take a look back at all the times the star kid made a statement with her fashion choices. Check it out

Star kids these days are always ahead of the curve especially when it comes to fashion. All thanks to their Gen Z fashion sense backed with genetically procured good looks and a backdrop of some of the most amazing countries in the world. Birthday girl, is on our list today and as she turns 21, we take a look back at some of the times she proved she’s already way better at fashion than most of us.

Throwing it back to the time she showed the world how to do winter dressing right. Browns of all shades popularly known as ‘dirty browns’ are a raging trend right now and the diva showed us how to rock it in style. She picked a pair of brown flared pants and styled it with a beige tee. Layering it with a puffer jacket, she complemented the look with her monogrammed baby Louis Vuitton bag.

Talking about her baby Louis, she clearly loves that bag and was seen carrying the same with a polka-dotted mini dress. Perfect makeup and dainty necklaces elevated her look to a whole new level.

While she belongs to the younger generation, she seems to be far away from baggy clothes and a pair of sneakers (at least her social media feed says so). Most times she’s seen clad in dainty jewellery, lip gloss and a bodycon dress.

A latest favourite millennial obsession is the scarf top and Suhana has already rocked it in style. Photographed by her mother, the star kid picked out a printed scarf and styled it with a pair of classic blue denim. Her long mane was left down in soft waves while neutral makeup made for a stunning look.

Last but not the least, the star kid has often shown how to rock desi in style and this mid-night blue lehenga with a cut-out corset blouse is a winner in its own. She let her embellished wonder do all the talking as she held back on the jewellery and makeup.

