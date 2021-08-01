Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 7 Times the actress proved she's the QUEEN of experimental saree looks

One of the most diverse Indian actresses, who has made her mark across the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries has to be . The Chashme Badoor actress turns 33 today and has never hesitated from speaking her thoughts and doing roles that have challenged her, for which she's received immense praise.

The Pink actress doesn't just speak up about social issues, she also is immensely outgoing when it comes to her fashion statements. Pannu loves the saree and has time and again found different ways to drape the nine yards, giving us fashion inspiration and flaunting her experimental style. Take a look at the most experimental saree looks of the actress.

To kick things off, we loved this very girl Nikasha number the Thappad actress picked out for the promotions of a film. The peplum-style long blouse featured dramatic ruffle sleeves paired with dhoti pants in a matching floral material. A bright yellow drape acted as the pallu and featured a tassel edge, completing her vibrant and bright look.

Showing us how to use a simple ribbed top as a blouse, the Manmarziyaan star picked out a simple white turtleneck top and styled it with a bright orange drape by Abhinav Mishra. Hair styled into neat braids completed Taapsee's casual look.

For yet another promotional look, the Badla star stepped into a copper-hued metallic saree. Seems like she has a soft spot for peplum-style blouses for she picked out yet another one with a deep neck and statement sleeves. A simple black belt held Pannu's outfit in place.

Not just casual, Taapsee also knows how to dress up when need be. The Mulk actress left us floored in this elegant black Tarun Tahiliani saree gown that was strapless and featured embroidery on the shoulder. Statement earrings and her hair pulled away from her face completed the actress' look.

Looking every bit glamorous, she picked out a white saree with heavy gold work on it. The Esha Sethi number came with a ruffle off-shoulder blouse and she styled it with an elegant pearl choker to accessorise her look.

Mixing fabrics is yet another way in which Taapsee experiments with her looks. She picked out a simple denim sleeveless jacket and styled it as a blouse beneath her triple-tone vertical striped saree. To give this a more casual look, white sneakers topped off her outfit.

Colour blocking is easy when you are wearing a saree. The Mission Mangal star rocked a blue and white drape over a blue kurta turned into a blouse. An easy and way to stay modest and cover-up, we think! A tan belt held her outfit in place and completed Taapsee's look!

Here's wishing the star a very happy birthday!

