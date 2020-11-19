Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: ALL the times she showed us how to pull off traditional outfits and look GLAM

Tara Sutaria never fails when it comes to dressing up in ethnic outfits. Here are some looks of the diva you can use for inspiration this wedding season!

Despite being barely 2 films old, Tara Sutaria has managed to garner a huge fan base. The diva has proved that she can not only act and dance on screen but also win hearts off it. Known for her excellent and minimal taste in fashion, the diva has given us both ethnic and western looks for inspiration. But this wedding season, since we need all the inspiration we can get, here's a rundown of the diva's most fabulous desi looks so far.

For an over-the-top glam look for your brother's or close relative's wedding, hit the ball out of the park like Tara did in this glamorous golden Manish Malhotra ensemble. A golden shimmery lehenga and a matching blouse topped off with a sheer dupatta, a heavy gold choker and smokey eyes, is what our desi dreams are made of!

For your BFF's wedding for which you're playing bridesmaid, nothing better than a rani pink number to look glam! This Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor number with mirror work all over is the perfect mix of subtle yet glam for this season.

If subtlety is more your forte, let her pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga with silver embellishments all over, be your go-to look. Styled with an elegant ethnic choker and matching earrings, Tara looked no less than a princess in the ootd.

Seems like she has a soft spot for pastels! She rocked yet another look in a pretty pastel pink saree by Anjul Bhandari, for the premiere of her film Marjaavaan. She wore this over a minimal blouse and heavy silver earrings that stole the show.

For another event the actress picked out a bright yellow silk anarkali with brocade work by Ekaya. Poker-straight hair and almost no makeup completed her simple yet glam look.

The diva even played showstopper for ace designer Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion week and walked down the runway in a pastel pink lehenga. It also bore minimal gold embroidery and she completed her look with heavy earrings and her hair styled into beachy waves, making for the simplest bridesmaid look.

Giving us a look at her Indo-western look, Tara even sported a golden Anamika Khanna number which bore a heavily gold embroidered blouse and paired it with a creamy silk skirt. A simple gold satin jacket with cut sleeves completed this look.

Here's wishing the glam diva a very happy birthday! Which of her outfits are you taking inspiration from this wedding season? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

