Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: Whimsical beauty to glam diva; Proof that the singer never goes 'Out of style'

The American singer turns 30 today and we dive into how her personal style and beauty has evolved over the years.

Taylor Swift has come a long way since her music career began. The singer/songwriter has always been very open about her love, hate and everything else in between through her music. While her music has changed considerably, it is not the only thing. Her personal style, beauty, hair, makeup and everything else has also seen a huge change the last few years. With her albums, the American singer-songwriter not only changed genres but also switched up her look considerably, making her one of the best dressed in Hollywood today.

From flirty whimsical dresses to lavish gowns to pantsuits to structured, crisp cut out outfits, Taylor has worn it all and left us amazed with every single look she has opted for. We delve into it!

Back during her Love Story days, Taylor was known for her iconic glossy blonde curls. Known for her Barbie-doll like features, the singer was known for her sparkly makeup and love for all things shiny. She also loved the lavish princessy whimsical gowns that she wore at every possible occasion from red carpets to smaller events.

But it wasn't just gowns. Shorter frilly dresses, curly locks and all things girly and pretty was Taylor's choice when she first started out.

Once she entered her 'Red' phase, the singer opted for a change in not only her dressing style but her look as well. She opted for poker-straight hair and simpler more structured looks that flattered her figure.

While she did switch up her look, Taylor also made it a point to show off her love for shiny things through her outfits. This structured shimmery silver dress is case in point.

As she got more real with her 1989 album, the actress stuck on to her straight locks but also decided to make a big change to her look. She cropped her hair short and began to pick edgier outfits with cutouts.

We can't get over this well-structured and cut-out white jumpsuit that fit her well and made her look absolutely smoking. With her style, her beauty too evolved as the singer opted for bangs that framed her face well.

Clearly, Swift loved her new-and-improved look as much as we did for she stuck to it for a while. Sticking to her favourite cut-out outfits, and cropped hair, the singer slayed every single look she sported.

Opting for yet another change in her look, ensuring it matched with her 'Reputation' vibe, the singer bleached her cropped locks to make an edgy statement and channel her inner rebellious side. It was a stark contrast against her otherwise fun, girly and chic looks.

Getting back to basics, the singer then went back to her whimsical look with the news of her latest album Lover breaking. To match with the theme, she has been sporting pastel shade outfits with loads of ruffles, frills, and layers.

Now, the singer seems to have made a switch yet again. She is back to picking out structured outfits in bold, solid colours - case in point, this denim jumpsuit with loads of gold chains and detailing on it.

Clearly, Taylor doesn't look 30 or like she has aged a day since she first began in the music industry!

