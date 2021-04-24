Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 Times the actor made desi kurtas look effortless and stole our hearts

On the occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday, we took a look back to all the desi looks by the actor that stole our hearts! Check it out

The Student of the Year actor, entered the industry back in 2012 and ever since then he has been making quite an impact. Whether it comes to the kind of films he picks or the outfits, he’s always one step ahead of the game. So, today while the actor turns 34 we took a look back in time for the top 5 times he left everyone gasping as he rocked desi kurtas like a pro!

We’ll start with his 2020 Diwali look that was simple and yet statement-making. The actor picked out a white kurta with the same hued thread embroidery all over. He styled the button-down kurta with a matching dupatta-like scarf around his neck. The button down kurta showed enough of his toned chest while he left his hair messy as he celebrated Diwali at home.

Moving on to one of our favourite looks by the actor, Varun picked out a mustard yellow kurta and sherwani jacket. We must say that with the unusual yet bright colour for menswear, Varun ensured all eyes were on him. He picked out a short button-down kurta and styled it with a longer sherwani jacket that was left open. His stubble framed his face right while a pair of sunglasses added extra oomph to the look and boys, take cues!

Talking about style cues, we have this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla kurta that makes quite the statement! The embroidered kurta-pyjama set is quite the treat and a traditional choice compared to the rest of his looks. While promoting Kalank, he wore the kurta set and added a bit of oomph to the look by choosing kajal on his eyes. Truly iconic!

Not just embroidered kurtas, but he even showed the world how to keep things easy yet effortless in printed cotton numbers. He styled his blue kurta with a white salwar pant and instead of picking desi footwear to go with the look, Dhawan opted for black high-top boots that were a statement in its own!

Last but not the least, we have this white sherwani on the list which seems to be his choice of colour for desi outfits. It’s clean and minimal yet enough to create a statement! He styled it with a small silver hoop earring while his hair is neatly gelled!

What are your thoughts about Varun Dhawan’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Man crush Monday: 5 Style tips EVERY man ought to take from Vicky Kaushal to look dapper all the time

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×