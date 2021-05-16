Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 6 Times the actor paired white with blue and PROVED there is no better combo

The actor who turns 33 today, is known for his casual style. We took a look at his pictures and realised he has a pattern when it comes to picking out his go-to outfits. Check it out!

One of the most understated actors of today is definitely Vicky Kaushal. From Masaan to Raazi, the actor has proved that he can pull off any role no matter how casual or complicated. He's won hearts with his performance and we believe the actor has an understated sense of style as well! When he steps out, he likes to keep it casual in a combination he knows he can't go wrong with - white and blue!

While exiting from a restaurant post a meeting, VK kept it simple in a crisp white shirt that he paired with distressed blue jeans. A pair of colourful sneakers and aviator sunglasses clipped on his shirt completed his casual look.

Papped at a screening, the Manmarziyaan star kept it stylish yet again in his go-to attire - a casual white shirt with rolled-up sleeves paired over blue faded jeans. Grey sneakers and an Adidas baseball hat were his accessories of choice.

One can't have too many well-fitted white shirts and Vicky is clear proof of that! When all else fails, this is the outfit he falls back on. Papped in the city, the Lust Stories star posed and flashed a toothy grin at the cameras in a white shirt and blue jeans yet again!

Not just shirts, Vicky has a strong inclination towards anything white and this graphic printed white tee is proof. He paired the cartoon t-shirt over distressed denims and completed his look with a pair of neutral-tone shoes and a cap.

Vicky even proved that he can do layering right! While at the airport, the actor kept cosy in a simple white tee paired over blue jeans and a denim jacket thrown over it. Casual yellow sneakers were all he needed to ace this casual look.

Showing off his buff body subtly, Vicky also picked out a white full-sleeve tee that fitted him well and hugged his muscles, casually flaunting them. He wore this over blue jeans and completed his look with dark sunglasses and white sneakers.

Here's wishing the star a very happy birthday!

