Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 6 Times he set couple style goals with Anushka Sharma

India has given us many great cricketers but none as ambitious as Virat Kohli. The team captain, husband to Anushka Sharma and now doting father to a baby girl, turns 33 today and we are in awe of his extravagance. On this day, let’s take a walk down the memory lane and take a look at all the times he set couple style goals with his wifey.

For their new year celebration, the stylish couple chose to deck themselves up! Virat was looking like a total gentleman in a bow-tie tuxedo that gave him a swanky fit. He teamed the tuxedo with glossy black formal shoes. Anushka Sharma chose to go with a sparkly charcoal grey dress. She looked at a floor-length gown by designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna featuring a dramatic deep V-neckline and a high slit.

Here's a throwback to when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave their attendance in Sabyasachi outfits for Diwali 2019. Anushka was seen in a voluminous multi-hued lehenga set that featured a plunging neckline blouse which was punctuated with intricate floral embroidery and the border was doused in sequins. Virat’s white ensemble didn’t disappoint. He looked every bit dapper and that smile melted our hearts. Dressed in a white kurta and pants, he topped it off with a Nehru jacket that had a pocket square and was held close with silver buttons.

The Kohli’s really do know how to deck up for Diwali. While Anushka won our hearts dressed in a simple beige saree which she teamed up with a diamond necklace, Virat looked handsome in a white kurta. Virat’s white kurta featured a high-low hem that added an edgy look to the otherwise traditional outfit. The Sultan actress elevated her plain saree by accessorising it with a heavy choker and earrings set.

The duo walked the red carpet in a classy look that is one you absolutely can’t miss. Giving predictable evening gowns a miss, the star accompanied her husband in a voluminous feather-detailed halter blouse teamed with cigarette pants that stood out for the extra piece of fabric that trailed behind her, quite like a gown’s trail would. As for Kohli, the cricket pro complemented his wife in a maroon blazer and sharp black trousers.

The couple made sure to not sacrifice on their style quotient even when they were holidaying in Australia. The Zero actress looked like a true Bollywood star in the elegant and playful one-shoulder dress that was covered with thousands of metallic sequins. The sleek dress featured multiple leg slitsAnushka styled it with a pair of pearl earrings and white strappy heels. Complementing his wife’s shimmery look, Virat was seen dressed in an all-black outfit layered with a checked grey blazer that broke the monotony of the look. The skipper sealed the deal with black loafers.

The power couple also posed giving fashion goals yet again as Anushka stood out in a feminine midi pink dress by Burberry. The dress featured delicate pleats in the skirt for a classically romantic look. Between the sheer long sleeves and the nipped-in waist, the look was understatedly charming. While the actress opted for a romantic look, Virat chose the ethnic route in a white shirt and blue trousers. He completed the look with a light-blue Nehru jacket. The round-frame sunnies were a suave add on to the look.

