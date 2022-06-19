Happy Father's Day: Saif Ali Khan to Karan Johar: 5 Bollywood boys and their kids' twinning game

It's officially Daddy's day! Basically, the person who goes above and beyond to put a smile on his kids' faces and gives them extra pancakes even if their tummies are heavy on food. That's the kind of unparalleled and never-ending love that needs to be celebrated at all times. If you've spent past weeks looking for what to gift your father dearest and ended up in a more baffling state given the spam of options available, fret not.

It's late but what could get more spontaneous than you twinning and heading out or simply relaxing in the comfort of your home and clicking away some adorable and happy selfies with your favourite person? For tips on how to make fashion slays happen, take a look at this edit featuring Bollywood men and their lovely pictures with their sweetheart / s that define their happy place.

Kunal Khemu

All things favourite here. Pajamas, french fries, and a happy, goofy family! The trio, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal chose co-ordinated printed ensembles to ring in Halloween. Look at those eye masks, so cute!

Saif Ali Khan

When the boys killed it in blue! One word: Dapper! The Pataudi boys chose a similar colour theme to ring in Christmas celebrations. While Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked classics, black and white, she kept her brunch look top-notch in a shirt and pants. The cool daddy rocked a full-sleeved kurta, churidar, and monk strapped shoes. While his little boy too followed his daddy's suit. He wore a denim shirt and jeans, styled with white sneakers.

Hrithik Roshan

Team tuxedo! The ever-suave War actor and his two boys Rihaan and Ridhan were all in black head-to-toe. Nothing beats a pantsuit yeah? Especially the timeless black. Super formal, so majestic! Even their sunnies agreed to twin. We hope you're invited to a wedding reception tonight, you could get more pictures.

Shahid Kapoor

Whatever you're after, these desi ensembles are for keeps. Oh, those smiles. We're flattered! The Kabir Singh actor and his three-year-old Zain were seen in black kurtas, bandhi jackets, and white churidars. Is there anything that can define love louder than this picture? We doubt it.

Karan Johar

Dashing in tie-dye sweatsuits! This fashion crew is currently on a holiday but never takes a day off from dishing out wow looks. What better way to make it a day to remember yeah? Time spent with family is always the best. Roohi Johar, Yash Johar, and pappa Johar show us what it takes to look fashionable in this funky cool print.

