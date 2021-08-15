Happy Independence Day: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Desi looks you can opt for this Independence day

Since Independence day is a very important day for our country, it deserves to be celebrated just like any other festival. Dressing up in traditional wear on this day should be just as important as Diwali or Eid. There is almost no end to the traditional outfit ideas. With a truckload of colours, experiments and accessories, there is no limit to elevate your style quotient with traditional outfits this Independence day. However, you do not want to opt for a highly embellished outfit like you would for Diwali, nor do you want to be super simple. It is important to find an outfit that meets midway. Hence, to help you out we have our favourite Bollywood leading ladies giving us major inspiration with desi looks that you can opt for this independence day.

Nora Fatehi

There is no doubt about the fact that the charming Nora Fatehi enjoys wearing traditional wear. Her mesmerising salwar suit by designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla makes for a great choice for independence day. The cream salwar suit was decked in multi-hued thread embroidery work with exquisite floral design and was teamed with a matching dupatta. The Bhuj actress styled her look with a pair of statement chandbalis and silver ankle strap heels.

Kriti Sanon

If you want to go for a bright, eye-catching outfit that is also minimalistic, then Kriti Sanon’s yellow salwar suit by Anita Dongre is just perfect! The floor length turmeric yellow hued sleeveless ensemble featured a fit and flare anarkali silhouette, with extensive multicolour floral work on it. She teamed the kurti with a matching churidar and a printed dupatta. The actress completed the look with dusted golden juttis and heavy chandbalis.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor showed us just how to look graceful and classy while also maintaining the minimalistic factor in this white and gold kurta and lehenga set by Anita Dongre. The sleeveless ivory kurta featured a round neck and intricate gold embroidery along its front. The rest of the straight-fit kurta was decked in dainty floral motifs. The star paired the kurta with a billowing white skirt. Janhvi lit up the look with champagne gold tassel-detailed wedges and kundan jhumkas.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s desi looks are something we all look forward to. Her off-white ethinc ensemble by Sukriti and Akriti makes for the perfect independence day look. The outfit featured an anarkali paired with a churidar. However, the dupatta was the highlight of the outfit. It was intricately embroidered and decked in mirror work all over along with colourful tassels on the hem. Sara accessories the look with dainty jhumkas and juttis.



Alia summer ethnic wear makes a great option for an independence day desi look. She was donned in an easy-breezy salwar suit from Sabyasachi that screamt comfort! The white cotton floral suit set featured a long kurta and wide-leg palazzos, teamed with a plain dupatta that bore a thick multi-coloured border. The Raazi actress completed the look with silver jhumkas and golden kolhapuris.

Which desi look are you going to opt for this independence day? Let us know in the comments below.

