Happy Mother’s Day: 8 extremely stylish moms of Bollywood who have raised the bar high for others

Its Mother’s day in just a few hours and it’ll be incomplete without mentioning the most stylish moms of Bollywood who have raised the bar high for others to follow. Check it out

The role of a mother in a kids life is always under-rated. Mothers are a big part of every ids life and no matter what they do, moms are always by their side. The same goes for moms in Bollywood who not only manage to be the best at parenting but also manage to be their best when it comes to their work and ofcourse, fashion. So, here’s a list of all the stylish moms that have turned the game around.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mom of the little nawab, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena is changing the whole perspective of motherhood and boy is she slaying! While she is a modern parent, she is the OG fashion queen and has killed the game since Day 1.

Always making a sizzle, Malaika Arora is one hot mamma who shows the world how it’s done with her splendid style.

Queen of thumkas and mother of two, Shilpa is changing the game one gorgeous saree look at a time.

Always the great in what she does, Sunny is one great mother with amazing sense of style.

Karisma Kapoor

We could only describe the mother of two in one word - Unbeatable. From her style to movies and acting, you’ll never find another Karisma Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia

Neha’s style is very different from others which usually makes her stand out making us wonder who her style BFF is? Her stylist?

Queen of Cannes and one of the best divas to see on the red carpet, ARB is changing the game and how!

Neena Gupta

Clearly new to the whole style game, it is Neena’s fierce attitude that makes her look the best in whatever she wears!

Who is your favourite Bollywood mamma? Let us know in the comments section below.

