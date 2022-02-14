Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Deepika to Ananya; 6 Celeb approved ruby red outfits for a classic date night look

Getting ready for a date night this Valentine’s? Well, that’s not going to be easy with so many outfit options and styling ideas out there on the internet. If you want to look your best, make sure you pick an outfit that boosts your confidence and you are comfortable in. While you have the freedom to play with all the colours on the spectrum, the ruby red hue is something you should give a thought to as its deep shade and killer blazing hot aura is sure a heart stealer, the energy you need for the day! Here are 6 celeb-approved ruby red looks to take inspiration from to slay your Valentine’s Day date night.

Deepika Padukone

Want something ethnic with a modern spirit, something glittery with a trendy style tweak? Deepika’s red midi dress can be your perfect inspiration. In bespoke Sabyasachi, Deepika who was just married then didn't hesitate from showing off her chooda that she wore with the dress. She elevated the glam quotient with dewy makeup and added red accessories like pumps and ruby earrings to elevate the look.

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan star’s off-shoulder number is perfect for a romantic date night. Her stunning mini dress by Rutu Neeva cinched her torso to show off her gorgeous curves and later transcended into a flowy A-line silhouette. She kept the whole look simple and elegant with red heels, flawless glowy makeup, glossy red lips and her tousled mane pulled back into a low ponytail with a few curled up strands of hair framing her face.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attended Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed party in a ruby red floral lace dress that bore a romantic edge in its classy form. She styled the lookup with a velvet waistband black pumps, a simple black clutch and ruby red earrings. Bold red lips gave a bold and beautiful touch to her look. If you are aiming to wear a conversation starter, a lace floral embroidered strapless number like PeeCee’s would do the magic!

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress looked ravishing in her structured mini dress that featured a plunging neckline, shoulder pads and inbuilt belt that defined her waist. Her stunning look was teamed up with minimal makeup and accessories. Red strappy heels, silver manicure, side-parted open hair and red glossy lips sealed the look perfectly. Opt for a fuss-free look like Sara if you want to look sensuous yet formal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking sizzling hot in a sparkly ruby red midi dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s high neck dress featured a large cut out at her chest and a waistband. She styled the knee-length number with black stilettos and her hair styled into glossy centre-parted locks. If you are up for something risque and quirky, Bebo’s dress could be your pick.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s style game is always top-notch and her red and black polka dot dress by Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam is one of our favourites. The multi-tiered ruffle dress cinched at her waist with an inbuilt tie-up detail and the strapless look was styled by Sukriti Grover who trusted lace-up Christian Louboutin's heels to wrap her OOTD. She rounded off her look with her lips coloured in soft pink lipstick, groomed eyebrows and eyeliner that suited her outfit.

Which diva’s ruby red look would you take inspiration from for a romantic dinner date today? Tell us in the comments below.

