Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic’s maternity style is trendy, comfortable & PERFECT for millennial moms

The new mom in town, Natasa Stankovic’s maternity style is perfect to serve an inspiration to all millennial and trendy moms out there. Check it out

Over the last few years, maternity style has opened a whole new dimension for fashion enthusiasts around the world. Pregnant women who used to hide their growing bellies with loose clothes are now fully embracing the start of motherhood in some of the most trendy pieces. I mean, why should a growing belly come in the way of you looking your fashionable best?

The newest mom in town, Natasa Stankovic who just welcomed a baby boy with husband, Hardik Pandya has been taking over Instagram with some of the most stunning pictures. With a pregnancy shoot to gorgeous makeup-free selfie, she’s shown the world her maternity glow multiple times in the last few months. What caught our eyes is her fashion sense during the pregnancy and we are definitely in awe!

So, for every woman who’s now going to be a new mom, you’d definitely love her comfortable and chic maternity style!

You know she’s a new-age mom as she likes to keep things comfortable and trendy. We know how important comfort is during the pregnant days and Natasa embraces it in all its glory. This particular summer dress teamed up with a pair of sneakers is a stunning look for every mom out there.

You can hardly ever go wrong with a black bodycon dress and with a pregnancy glow and a belly to show (you see what we did there?) this is perfect for those days when you want to hang out at home with friends.

Black seemed to be her go-to and this knotted top with the right amount of accessories prove out point right!

Natasa proved that you do not need loose clothes to look your best, just the right amount of definition with the belt and silhouette of the dress can do you enough justice!

For the last few days of her pregnancy, she made sure to keep things fun and flowy in strappy, pleated wonders. She chose these easy maxis as she posed alongside Hardik Pandya for her pregnancy shoots. Maxis are great for when you do not feel like dressing up and need to look your fashionable best without putting in much effort!

What are your thoughts about her maternity style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity style when pregnant with Taimur was the perfect mix of comfort with glamour

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×